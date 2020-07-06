Meath football legend Seán Boylan has called for a "total assessment" of the GAA playing calendar with the four-time All-Ireland-winning manager insisting that they must "do what's right for the player".

Boylan holds out hope that the long-lasting ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic will force changes within the structures of the GAA and the 77-year-old is adamant that inter-county players should not be forbidden from regularly representing their clubs, as has been the case in many counties in recent years.

"Haven't we all been stopped in our tracks?" Boylan told the Irish Independent. "Everybody has been completely stopped in their tracks and it's time for a total assessment, it's time for total fair play.

"Do what's right for the player. Let him play club championship and trust that he's going to be right for the county. Don't ban him from playing with the club. If you do, you'll get nowhere and it's the same the other way around.

"Let them go back and be club men for a little while now. County players will keep themselves right anyway but can you imagine what it's going to do for the clubs to have all their top players there for the summer, it's brilliant and clubs will be thriving."

The GAA's decision to enforce sanctions on counties that return to training before September 14 also delighted Boylan - who managed the Royal footballers from 1982 to 2005 - with players no longer left in limbo serving two masters at once and he feels that the club must now get priority.

"Championship comes first. If club championship is first then you play that, plain and simple. You can't serve two masters at the one time and you have to trust the lads that they're going to be ready. That sounds simplistic but it's not really," he said.

"You can worry about three or four months ahead and prepare for it but you can't do it until three months' time. Everybody just has to be so thankful that there are games going on at all because it wasn't looking good for a long time this year."

