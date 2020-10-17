| 9.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Leo Varadkar stabbed the GAA in the back. This was not leadership but the crassest kind of opportunism

Eamonn Sweeney

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell watches on during a water break in the Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 6 match between Dublin and Meath at Parnell Park in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell watches on during a water break in the Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 6 match between Dublin and Meath at Parnell Park in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell watches on during a water break in the Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 6 match between Dublin and Meath at Parnell Park in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell watches on during a water break in the Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 6 match between Dublin and Meath at Parnell Park in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

The GAA did not cause the second wave of Covid-19. In the past week there have been record numbers of cases in Poland, Russia, the Czech Republic, France, Holland, Germany, Italy and Switzerland. Few if any county finals have been played in these countries.

No one is to blame for the fact that the virus is following the same pattern in Ireland as almost everywhere else in Europe. Not the GAA, not youngsters at house parties, not students at the Spanish Arch, not South William Street hipsters, not Oliver Bond Flats ravers, not the Berlin barman, American tourists in MAGA hats, Black Lives Matter marchers, fascist anti-maskers, people going to their holiday homes, people who went to Cheltenham, golfers, beef barons, politicians, health administrators or anyone else who’s done a stint in the scapegoat’s chair since the beginning of the pandemic.

Covid-19 is simply a force of nature.

Related Content