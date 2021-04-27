Leitrim put up wedding at BOD hotel as first prize

Brian O'Driscoll and Amy Huberman relax in the grounds of Lough Rynn Castle Hotel, Mohill, Co Leitrim, the day after their wedding. Photo: PA Wire

Leitrim GAA has come up with another novel way to raise finance in the coming months with their 'win a wedding' competition that aims to clear in excess of €100,000.

A wedding reception for 150 worth €25,000 is on offer at Lough Rynn Castle Estate and Gardens outside Mohill, which hosted the union of former Irish rugby captain Brian O'Driscoll and actor Amy Huberman in 2010.

The prize is valid until January 2025 with an option to extend until January 2026 and with the backlog of deferred weddings over the last 13 months Leitrim GAA are hoping that they are striking at the right time for this particular competition.

Earlier this year the county raised over €100,000 with their '50 miles in January' initiative and they're hoping now to raise a similar figure for general expenditure. The draws takes place on July 3 and is being run by Cairde Liatroma.

Already 'early bird' tickets at €22.50 have sold out and tickets priced at €27.50 are now available. Leitrim's target is to sell 5,000 tick ets for such a novel competition.

Leitrim GAA already has its centre of excellence, opened by former GAA president John Horan in September 2019, completed and fully funded, thanks chiefly to its Leitrim Wall campaign which drew subscribers from all over the world.

Meanwhile across the border in Roscommon, Éire Óg GAA club are putting up a camper van as first prize for their fundraising competition. The club of Conor Cox, the county's recruit from Kerry, is hoping a similarly unique selling point will be a success. Further information on that can be drawn from www.winanewcampervan.ie.

Read More

Irish Independent