Leitrim GAA mourns another legend as second of famed ‘Leitrim twins’ Cathal Flynn passes on

Leitrim GAA is mourning the death of a second great stalwart, just a matter of months after Packie McGarty's passing.

Cathal Flynn, who had been resident in Clonee, Co Meath, was a team-mate of McGarty and lost five Connacht finals in 1957, ’58, ’59, ’60 & ’63. he died overnight in Blanchardstown Hospital.

A native of Gorvagh in Leitrim, Cathal was renowned as a lethal forward and accurate free-taker, topping the national league scoring charts for nine successive years before topping it for a 10th time after missing a campaign through injury.

"McGarty drew the fouls and Flynn converted," an obituary on the Leitrim GAA website reflected.

"(They) were to Leitrim what Purcell and Stockwell were to Galway. Cathal was deeply upset when his ‘footballing twin’ died and spoke of him every day since his passing. Packie always said there was no better corner forward in the game than Cathal Flynn," the obituary continued.

Leitrim GAA also reflected on Flynn's great career as a Connacht footballer in the Railway Cup competition.

"Cathal Flynn, Leo McAlinden, Eugene Boland and Columba Cryan were honoured by selection on the Connacht Railway Cup team as substitutes as far back as 1954

"In 1958 Packy McGarty and Columba Cryan were joined by a new Railway Cup Star genius, corner-forward Cathal Flynn. In the semi-final against Leinster in Ballinasloe in front of 11,000 spectators, Connacht won 1-11 to 0-7. Packy and Cathal scored 1-7 between them.

"The next day in the 'Irish Press' the headline by Padraig Puirseal was ‘McGarty & Flynn stole the show in Ballinasloe’. He won his only Railway Cup medal that year. Cathal will always be spoken of as one of the 'Leitrim Twins - McGarty & Flynn’."

Cathal is survived by his wife Terry, daughter Ciara, son-in-law Dave, sisters Eilish and Brid, grandchildren, nieces and nephews and a large circle of friends.