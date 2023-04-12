| 3.8°C Dublin

Close

Leitrim GAA hit out at social media abuse in wake of New York defeat

New York upset Leitrim in the Connacht championship last weekend. Image: Sportsfile. Expand

Close

New York upset Leitrim in the Connacht championship last weekend. Image: Sportsfile.

New York upset Leitrim in the Connacht championship last weekend. Image: Sportsfile.

New York upset Leitrim in the Connacht championship last weekend. Image: Sportsfile.

Donnchadh Boyle Twitter Email

Leitrim GAA have hit out at some of the social media commentary aimed at their side in the wake of their historic Connacht SFC defeat at the hands of New York stating that ‘some of what has been posted in the aftermath of last Saturday night makes for difficult reading.’

In a statement posted on their website, Leitrim confirmed their travelling part arrived home in the early hours of Tuesday morning but highlighted some posts that had “been made with little thought for those on the receiving end.”

Most Watched

Privacy