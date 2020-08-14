Leitrim GAA ban supporters from attending knockout games in football championships 

Leitrim GAA has taken the unprecedented step of banning supporters from all knockout games in their senior and intermediate football championships.

So long as the government’s 200 people limit on outdoor events remains in place, no tickets will be issued to fans. Instead the competing teams will be given 40 passes.

In a statement the Leitrim GAA Management Committee acknowledged that the decision is ‘bound to register immediate shock’ but they argue there is a strong rationale behind it.

“It is widely recognised that when arriving at the concluding stages of any competition, interest levels rise accordingly. Interest in our games at group stages has been heightened due to the long layoff from sporting activity.

“We also believe that interest levels will have risen sufficiently high enough to ensure that the current restriction of a maximum of 200 people per venue, inclusive of players and officials, will not be near enough to satisfy demand.”

The Board argue the fairest solution is to allow no supporters as distinct to having to cater for an impractical situation with regard to the distribution of these few precious tickets, and the probability of inevitable confrontation that could follow at turnstiles.

The quarter-finalists will be known after this weekend’s final round of group fixtures. Fans were allowed attend games in this phase of the competition.

The committee will now endeavour to ensure that the games in the knock-out stages of the of the championships will be streamed live.

