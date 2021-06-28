Leinster hurling semi-finals this weekend switched to Croke Park with 8,000 fans allowed attend

8,000 fans will be in Croke Park this weekend

The Leinster hurling semi-final double bill set for this Saturday is to be switched to Croke Park with an attendance of 8,000.

Leinster GAA have got word that the games will be used as a pilot event to assess the impact of a bigger crowd at headquarters.

It will be the biggest attendance at a sporting event in the country since the pandemic began in this country almost 17 months ago.

The Dublin/Galway and Wexford/Kilkenny double header was due to be played in O'Moore Park Portlaoise on Saturday with 2pm and 4.30pm throw ins but each county can now look forward to the distribution of 2,000 tickets each.

Had it gone ahead in Portlaoise only 200 could have attended in line with current restrictions.

The increase in attendance permitted is being seen as a positive sign that there will be a significant lift in the crowds allowed to attend outdoor events through July as indicated by Minister for Sport Jack Chambers.

Separately, there will be 1,049 allowed to attend the Connacht football semi-final between Roscommon and Galway in Dr Hyde Park on Sunday as part of a pilot event.