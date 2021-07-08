Leinster hurling final and football semis to host crowds of 18,000 as new pilot schemes announced

A general view of action during the Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship semi-final match between Dublin and Galway at Croke Park recently. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

The Leinster hurling final and the Leinster football semi-finals, both scheduled for Croke Park next weekend, will have an increased capacity for 18,000 spectators.

Details of new crowd arrangements have been confirmed by Minister for Sport Jack Chambers with some 7,000 set for the Munster hurling final between Limerick and Tipperary in Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Sunday week.

It follows successful piloting of events already in Croke Park with 2,400 at the Allianz Division Three league final in June followed by 8,000 permitted into the Leinster hurling semi-finals last weekend.

Both Munster hurling semi-finals had increased crowds last weekend too with 2,400 at the Cork/Limerick game in Thurles, watched by Taoiseach Micheal Martin and officials from the Department of Sport and a limit of 3,000 at the Tipperary/Clare semi-final last Sunday.

Dublin meet Kilkenny in the Leinster hurling final on Saturday evening with Kildare/Westmeath and Dublin/Meath in the Leinster football semi-finals the following day.

Some 3,500 will be allowed to attend both Munster football semi-finals between Cork and Limerick in Pairc Ui Chaoimh and Tipperary and Kerry in Semple Stadium. There will be a similar crowd in MacHale Park for the Mayo/Leitrim Connacht semi-final.