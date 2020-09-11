Leinster GAA to hear appeal from Killoe Emmet Óg against fine and suspension

Leinster GAA has set in motion plans to hear an appeal from Killoe Emmet Óg against the Longford club's €750 fine and expulsion from a county U16 football championship.

The appeal will be heard by a specially-convened Leinster Hearings Committee in the short to medium term, with “temporary members” appointed to specifically hear this case.

The saga became national headline news when Killoe were controversially hit with a 48-week suspension – a punishment covering all club activity from U16 to senior and embracing all individual club members – over the non-payment of that fine.

The fine was subsequently paid but, in the meantime, the reigning Longford SFC champions failed in a Leinster Council appeal before successfully taking their case against the club’s suspension to the Disputes Resolution Authority.

The DRA Tribunal released its decision last Sunday night, delivering an emphatic verdict in favour of Killoe and quashing the 48-week ban, allowing them to continue the defence of their county title.

Included in the DRA judgement was a direction that the Leinster Hearings Committee hear the appeal made by Killoe last February 23 “as a matter of priority”.

They also directed that the case be dealt with by a differently constituted committee and, as necessary, that temporary members be appointed to Leinster HC to facilitate the case being dealt with.

Leinster will now be pressing ahead with hearing this appeal after the issue was broached at last night’s management committee meeting of the provincial council.

Read More

This particular controversy dates back to Killoe’s failure to play a Lonford U16 ‘A’ final against St Colmcille’s/St Francis last January. They had contacted the county board in advance to say they would not be fulfilling the fixture due to an outstanding issue that hadn’t been dealt with.

This related to their objection over the validity of a player sent off in an earlier game, with questions as to whether it was a straight red card or a double yellow.

With the cloud of suspension now lifted, Killoe will resume their delayed Longford SFC campaign with an outstanding group game against Mostrim in Drumlish tonight (Friday, 8pm). They have already qualified for the quarter-finals.

Online Editors