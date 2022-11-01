Leinster GAA chair Pat Teehan to enter GAA Presidential race

Leinster GAA chair Pat Teehan is to enter the race to be the next GAA president.

Teehan will be nominated for the contest at Congress next February by the Offaly management committee when they meet later this evening. He has been Leinster chair for the last three years and will hand over the position to Wexford's Derek Kent at the provincial convention in January. He was Offaly chair for five years between 2008 and 2012 and was the county's Central Council delegate for five years after that.

Teehan is a member of the Coolderry club and has been a former secretary there too.

He will be joined in the race by Niall Erskine who has already been nominated by Donegal GAA.

A third candidate is also expected to be confirmed later tonight with reports that Jarlath Burns's name is to go before a management committee meeting of Armagh GAA.

Burns was beaten by the current incumbent Larry McCarthy in 2020, despite topping the first count poll.

But transfers worked more favourably for McCarthy, the first overseas president.