Leinster dreams will again be crushed by Grim Reaper in blue

No one was able to stop Dublin. Kerry, Tyrone and Mayo all tried and all failed. Then along came the plague and people thought this must have been sent from on high to halt Dublin’s bid for six in a row. But the long march continued and, in fact, was easier than ever.

Dublin’s latest campaign begins today in Roscommon and there will be no let up. Dublin are locked and loaded and ready to go.

Every year I hear people say they don’t think Dublin will win it this time. Eventually those people will be right. Nothing lasts forever. But it is hard to see Dublin going 10 years or even five years without an All-Ireland, such is the level of available talent. Last year Robbie McDaid came into the team and was one of the best half-backs in the country. It is a lot easier to be introduced to a side which is purring along than coming into one which is struggling.

If you’re a very good player in Dublin and can get on the team, then you can be fairly sure you will end up with a valuable piece of gold in your back pocket fairly quickly. That is not the case anywhere else at the moment, not even in Kerry. It is that near certainty which keeps Dublin at the top. Why would you want to play anything else when big days in Croke Park beckon?

It was McDaid and Seán Bugler last year, Eoin Murchan, Paddy Small and Niall Scully the year before and now there are others who are dreaming of playing on Broadway. Who is next? It could be Tom Lahiff or Colm Basquel or two of the under 20s who lost last year’s final to Galway. Young men like Mark Lavin, Ciarán Archer or Lorcan O’Dell. The conveyor belt is long.

To get on to the team they have to push aside some of the greatest players ever, and they do not seem interested in resting on their oars yet.

Dublin never talk of what has been won, it is always the next challenge. In the past when Dublin came to town there was always the local view that the home team would rattle into them, rough them up a bit as the city slickers ate fish and chips and were never as tough as the local farmers.

All of those myths have now been shattered. Dublin are bigger, stronger, fitter, faster and probably tougher than all others so the ‘get stuck in’ philosophy has no merit.

They travel today without manager Dessie Farrell. In normal circumstances he would be able to attend, but could play no role with the team. Now with Covid restrictions he will not be able to even get into the game unless the Dubs use a cunning disguise. Dessie can sit at home, watch the game on his screen and ring someone in Dr Hyde Park to give direction. There is nothing against that.

I have to admit to feeling some sympathy for Farrell and Séamus McEnaney. The GAA should have been back in action a long time ago. You can’t say outdoor activity is safe on the one hand and not let people train. It was a nonsense, but I suppose them’s the rules and if you break them, then you pay the price. It was a venial sin.

The GAA should put up a reward of €250,000 for the first team to beat Dublin in the championship. Imagine the interest it would create. If nobody managed it each year it should go to the Dubs, half to a chosen charity and half to a holiday fund.

Roscommon battle away, and a provincial title makes for a good year. But there is no prospect of an All-Ireland win. It does not mean they are not properly motivated. Quite the opposite. Winning a Connacht championship and staying in the top division of the Allianz League is just as big an achievement as Dublin winning another big cup. It is a tale of scarce resources, of men and money. That is not changing for the better in most of rural Ireland west of the Shannon.

Roscommon have little or no advantage with a home game — no crowd and no atmosphere. We are getting a vision of the future today and for the next three months. Counties playing all their games in good weather and on good pitches.

If the league and provincial championship is flipped next year everyone will say, ‘why did we not think of this sooner?’ Well we did, but that is another story.

There is no major difference in standard when Armagh and Monaghan meet today in Enniskillen. Monaghan are a bit like Roscommon and Cavan except they have protected their Division 1 status for a long time.

It has been tough and I suspect they are like the boxer who has taken a lot of punishment and is losing his legs. Before a ball is kicked in either joy or anger I think Monaghan will lose their top-flight status this year. That is not a major concern either.

Throwing in a number of players for the future and winning in this division are often not compatible. The safe thing is to hold on to most of the established players and play like hell in spring and not worry about later.

The number of games and the gap between league and championship makes that redundant this year, but Monaghan should be thinking ahead and not worrying about this local affair. A very good club championship last year should throw up a few decent players for Monaghan. They will need time, but it is not available this year so there is a need to swallow hard and forget the league apart from giving match time to a few new men.

Armagh won’t want to go straight back down and will play for their lives. They are more settled. The performance against Donegal last year was pathetic and few managers would survive as Kieran McGeeney did.

Either Armagh feel they are going to win Ulster and the All-Ireland soon or else they are sleep-walking, brain-washed lemmings who are ready to go over the cliff. The answer to that puzzle will come over the next few months. For now though, I think they will get off to a flyer.

The other big game is closer to home for me, but still out of reach as Meath and Westmeath meet in Navan. It is very hard to make any judgement on teams without seeing them play a few times. The only thing I am quite sure of is that the bookies have it way off by making Meath 1/4 favourites and Westmeath 7/2 against. A handicap of four points to Westmeath seems generous.

The only form is from last year and the relative performances against Dublin. There is nothing there to suggest any major difference between these two, neither of whom have got any closer to Dublin over the last few years. That is the only measurement that counts.

It is hardly a state secret that Meath supporters were dejected after last year. I felt Meath would give the Dubs a rattle in the Leinster final and I put my money where my mouth was. It was all over quickly, as soon as Dean Rock stuck in the first goal. As my mother often said, “a fool and his money are easily parted.”

The loser of this match is straight into a relegation battle. And all everyone in Leinster can see is the axe man from Dublin coming on a big black horse. I don’t know where Meath are going, much less Westmeath, but hope to see a few new players and one or two that might lift the spirits.

We have lived on hope for a long time now and need something to cling on to. Meath should/could/might win. Hardly a massive vote of confidence, but this Meath side need performances, not promise.