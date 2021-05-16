| 5.6°C Dublin

Leinster dreams will again be crushed by Grim Reaper in blue

Colm O'Rourke

We have lived on hope for a long time now and need something to cling on to

Dean Rock finds the net against Meath in last year's Leinster final. Photo: Ramsey Cardy Expand

No one was able to stop Dublin. Kerry, Tyrone and Mayo all tried and all failed. Then along came the plague and people thought this must have been sent from on high to halt Dublin’s bid for six in a row. But the long march continued and, in fact, was easier than ever.

Dublin’s latest campaign begins today in Roscommon and there will be no let up. Dublin are locked and loaded and ready to go.

