Leinster Council to probe brawl during intermediate club hurling match between Naomh Barróg and Oulart The Ballagh

Leinster Council have confirmed an imminent investigation into a brawl that erupted during an intermediate club hurling match between Naomh Barróg and Oulart The Ballagh on Saturday night.

Footage, captured on mobile phone and published on social media on Saturday evening, showed players from both sides involved in a fracas on the pitch in front of the stand in Parnell Park.

The incident then quickly escalated when spectators became embroiled in fighting in the stand.

Speaking to RTÉ’s This Week programme, Leinster Council chairman Pat Teehan confirmed the provincial body would examine the referee's official report before a formal investigation into the incident.

"There is any amount of sanctions available," said Teehan, who recently announced his candidacy for GAA President.

"There are very severe sanctions which can be imposed and if necessary which will be imposed."

"We play hundreds of games every weekend in a spirit of enjoyment for both players and spectators," Teehan added, "and unfortunately we get isolated incidents which are rightly highlighted in the media and elsewhere, because they have no place in our games."

"We must deal with them in as harsh a manner as we can, but also in a fair manner."

Teehan was unsure whether the Leinster Council, as match organisers, would make a formal complaint to Gardaí.

“Well, if the Gardaí have an investigation, we certainly will be compliant with them and facilitate them,” he said. “I’m not sure in terms of the law what way an incident like this works – I don’t know whether it’s up to the individual that maybe was assaulted or whatever to make a complaint to the Gardaí. But certainly, if there is a Garda investigation, we will be fully co-operative with it.”

His final message to supporters, some of them with young children, who witnessed the scene was: “It is an isolated incident thankfully – but again, it’s one too many. We cannot condone it. We coach our children to enjoy our games. We ask parents to bring them along to enjoy our games, and it’s unfortunate that they have to witness incidents such as thing. As we will deal with it in the strongest possible terms.”