Leinster Council delay 2020 provincial SFC semi-final draw until last-eight are known

The 2020 GAA provincial championship draws in football will be made on RTE Radio 1 next week - on three separate days.

A partial Leinster football draw will be made on Morning Ireland on Monday.

However, the Leinster Council has decided to postpone the semi-final draw until the quarter-finalists are known next summer.

As a result, semi-finalists won’t know if they are on Dublin’s side of the draw until two weeks out from that game.

The Connacht and Munster draws will be made on Morning Ireland on Tuesday while the programme will feature the Ulster draw on Wednesday morning.

There is a change in the structure of the Ulster championship though it won’t impact on this year’s draw.

However, from 2020 teams which play in the preliminary round will be exempt from playing in the province’s opening fixture for two years.

The change means that just five counties will be included in the preliminary round draw for the 2022 championship and the championships thereafter.

Traditionally the draws were broadcast live on television but due to the introduction of the round robin format in the provincial hurling series there is no requirement for draws in the Munster and Leinster hurling series.

