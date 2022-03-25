League title value to Wexford too great to downplay – Larry Murphy

Larry Murphy speaks of it as if he has seen something ‘otherworldly’ – a player being able to lay claim to four successive ‘man of the match’ awards at inter-county level.

But that’s where Rory O’Connor has taken his game to over these last few weeks, the great promise that he showed and quite often delivered on for Wexford in his teens now unfurling on every weekend that Darragh Egan’s side see action.

Wexford find themselves in a place where few in anyone expected to be, a league semi-final on the back of five consecutive wins.

For four of them, O’Connor has been simply sensational, beginning in Ennis when he routed the Clare defence in the first half, having missed the opening win over All-Ireland champions Limerick through injury.

It has left Murphy in no doubt that right now, he is up there with the best forwards in the game.

As Conor McKeon’s piece in Tuesday’s Irish Independent illustrated, he is out on his own for scoring returns from play in the competition, his 3-16 putting him eight points clear of a chasing posse, many of whom have started one more game than him.

“He’s completely on fire,” said Murphy, All-Ireland winning half-forward in 1996. “I don’t think I ever remember any player at this level getting four successive ‘man of the match’ awards, It’s staggering stuff.

“Pound for pound he is the best player in the country and we’re just hoping he stays injury free now. Obviously he’s going to come in for special attention, his profile is high but now he is delivering a level of performance consistently that if he brings it into the championship you could only be optimistic. With Lee Chin missing we’re going to need these players. Rory is coming to a level of maturity that you would expect. To see it in the flesh is very exciting.”

But Murphy sees more to Wexford than just the St Martin’s man’s proficiency. He sees rejuvenation in players like Matthew O’Hanlon, Diarmuid O’Keeffe and Liam Og McGovern, players who were by some consensus moving past their best in recent years.

A new broom, while not sweeping clean, has certainly given the place a tidy makeover in Murphy’s eyes and a potential league title, if it was to manifest over the next nine days, would represent a real progression.

“I would have expected a little bit of a downturn in Wexford’s fortunes with Davy (Fitzgerald) moving on. Obviously he divided opinion but I thought it was time to move on – he had got as much out of the team as he was going to get. If you even look at some of the players that have come back to form, Matthew O’Hanlon has had a very good start to the league, Paudie Foley is back. Every management team runs their course, Davy ran his course.

“We won a Leinster title but possibly left an All-Ireland behind us in 2019 and that was probably the peak. We may have left one behind us last year too.

“That would have been a very successful five years under Davy if all those things had happened. It was close to it.

“The players needed a change, the longer you stay the more loyalties you form with players and that happened in Davy’s case,” said Murphy.

“I see rejuvenation now, even the way Wexford are playing. It’s not the ‘same old, same old’ with the same players. Even Conal Flood, he’d have been frustrated under Davy because of injuries but he is coming to form now.

“Conor McDonald is getting back to where he was but that’s because, I feel, we are playing a different style, a short game, but one where we also go long and use the guys inside as targets. It’s hybrid of play. We are using the ball well and the style of play is suiting Rory more.”

Of all the established hurling counties, Wexford are by far the longest without a league title – almost 49 years since their last triumph.

They’ve been close plenty of times since and Murphy feels that despite the proximity of a Leinster round robin game with Galway, they must press the foot to the floor in pursuit of a league.

“There are only three competitions you can win and Wexford and Waterford aren’t the type of counties that can’t afford to win a league if it is there for the taking. In saying that Liam Cahill and Waterford are a little bit more down the road than Wexford are.

“Darragh Egan would dearly love to win a league, so would the county as we haven’t won one since 1973. We don’t have the luxury of saying our focus is on the championship.

“Of course it is, every team’s focus is on the championship, but if you find yourselves in a league semi-final after winning five games then go for it. Wexford have to.

“I wouldn’t be getting too carried away on five wins. I don’t think Cork helped themselves with how they dealt with Rory. And Limerick were clearly off when they came to Chadwicks Wexford Park.

“But Wexford aren’t a great team on the road historically so to win in Ennis and Galway again was great. They’re in real bonus territory now.”