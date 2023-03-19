League permutations: Clare lose seven-year Division 2 status, Donegal almost certain to drop out of Division 1

Donegal's Caolan Ward, left, and Caolan McGonagle after their side's defeat in the Allianz Football League Division 1 match at Mac Cumhaill Park in Ballybofey, Donegal. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Donegal are almost certainly facing life in Division 2 of the Allianz Football League in 2024 as their poor season went from bad to worse with an 11-point loss to Mayo.

Their only hope of survival now is for a three-way playoff to be forced with Armagh, currently on five points, and Monaghan on four but that would require Monaghan drawing their last round game against Mayo in Castlebar and Donegal overturning a 28-point score difference deficit on Armagh, an impossibility on current form and trends.

Even if Monaghan and Armagh were to lose to Mayo and Tyrone in their last round games and Donegal were to beat Roscommon, Armagh already have 'head-to-head' with Donegal from their fifth round win.

Monaghan's nine-year spell in Division 1 is also in peril with an away game to Mayo remaining but if they won that and Armagh lost to Tyrone, they'd survive once more, dragging Armagh down.

Mayo have qualified for a Division 1 league final as they remained unbeaten with a first win on Donegal soil and Galway are in the best position to join them now on eight points with a +10 score difference.

Read More

They play Kerry in Salthill next week, a repeat of the All-Ireland football final, and if Kerry win they'll draw level and advance on a head-to-head. But if Tyrone or Roscommon were to beat Armagh or Donegal in their final rounds it would force at least a three-way playoff in that event - Kerry beating Galway - and Galway's superior score difference would likely tell.

The picture is much clearer in Division 2 where Louth retain promotion prospects but need to beat Dublin in their last game in Croke Park next weekend to join Derry in the final and Division 1 next year. Clare, Division 2 team for seven successive seasons, and Limerick are relegated, following defeats to Derry and Kildare.

Even if Clare won their last game against Limerick and Kildare lost to Meath, leaving both Clare and Kildare on four points, Kildare have head-to-head superiority.

Kildare and Meath's last round game in Newbridge next Sunday is effectively to determine who finishes sixth in the division and faces more Tailteann Cup jeopardy later in the summer.

In Division 3, Cavan are qualified for a final despite losing to Antrim on Saturday while Fermanagh's win over Westmeath makes them most likely to join them. They meet Cavan next weekend.

Offaly still have a chance join Cavan however but need to beat Down in their remaining fixture and hope that Cavan beat Fermanagh so that they go through on the 'head-to-head' with Fermanagh as both would then be level together on 10 points.

At the other end Longford and Tipperary both drop to Division 4 where Sligo top the group on 10 points and meet Leitrim, on eight points, in the final round.

But if Leitrim were to win and Laois and Wicklow won their games against London and Waterford respectively, as they'd be expected to do, four teams would then be locked on 10 points with score difference determining promotion. As it is, Leitrim, Sligo and Laois have vastly superior score difference to Wicklow.

In hurling, Tipperary will play Limerick and Kilkenny will play Cork in the league semi-finals next weekend.

The times, dates and venues will be confirmed by the Central Competition Controls Committee but under the counties' home and away arrangement for playoff games of this nature, Kilkenny have home advantage and that makes a Sunday afternoon fixture in UPMC most likely.

Galway's 2017 All-Ireland winning captain David Burke looks set to miss the rest of the season after sustaining an apparent cruciate ligament rupture at training during the week.