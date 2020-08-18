Latest restrictions throws fresh doubt on inter-county Championships

The grim spectre of a year without inter-county Championship action looms ominously over 2020 once more after cabinet decided to force all sporting events behind-closed-doors.

The measure was recommended by the National Public Health Emergency Team this afternoon and according to reports, will be confirmed by government shortly.

Just two weeks ago, the GAA and Ireland’s other sporting organisations had expected to be told by government that the number of spectators allowed at matches would be increased from 200 to 500.

That would have represented a considerable boon for those cash-strapped sporting bodies, all whom now face unprecedented financial challenges.

Now, after a recent spike in cases and a regional shutdown in Kildare, Laois and Offaly games in all codes will be played in empty grounds as part of the latest measures to flatten the Covid-19 curve.

The limit of 200 people was set to more than double to 500 on August 10 with the commencement of phase four, originally scheduled for July 13, before the decision to pause left that upper limit as it was.

After news that the restriction was staying at 200, GAA president John Horan urged members to be patient, although he admitted the situation “isn’t going as fast as we want” but that the playing of games would at least continue.

Today’s development is a considerable step backwards.

It throws into fresh doubt the plausibility of staging the All-Ireland football and hurling championships later this year.

The failure to lift the attendance limits has severely impacted the ability of county boards to fund their county teams and this latest setback is sure to test the GAA’s appetite to stage inter-county competitions.

The likelihood now is that the GAA will require additional government financial assistance in order to stage their inter-county programme of fixtures.

For most county boards, their only sources of revenue now are TV rights or live streaming.

Centrally, Croke Park faces severe financial challenges and it is understood that the GAA’s part of the €40million in a government sports resilience fund will be announced in October, and may come too late to guarantee the championships taking place.

Speaking over the weekend, Horan insisted: “We are not going to walk blindly into an inter-county championship that would cause large expenditure without working out the whole viability of everything involved.”

It is unclear how this will affect attendances in the six counties.

Having been granted responsibility by the Northern Ireland Executive, the GAA placed a spectator limit of 400.

