Larry McCarthy could be the right man at the right time to tackle worrying Dublin issue

Colm O'Rourke

John Horan's presidency will have a lasting legacy. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

John Horan's presidency will have a lasting legacy. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

A GAA president does not come armed with a handbook. Is he chairman or chief, innovator, negotiator, dictator, conciliator — or all of those things, and whatever else you want to throw into the mix? Why would anyone even want the job?

Like everything in the GAA there is an attraction in doing the state some service, even if there is a sense of disconnect, either real or imagined, between those in Croke Park and the ordinary footsoldiers.

Into the breach stepped John Horan three years ago. Like all others he had his views on the job. Some presidents have been happy with the chicken and chips dinner dance circuit. Hardly a recipe for inspiration, or indeed job satisfaction, it has nonetheless been embraced by many presidents. They give the customary speech, present the medals and move on to the next one. All you need is a change to the name of the club.

