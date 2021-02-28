Larry McCarthy could be the right man at the right time to tackle worrying Dublin issue

A GAA president does not come armed with a handbook. Is he chairman or chief, innovator, negotiator, dictator, conciliator — or all of those things, and whatever else you want to throw into the mix? Why would anyone even want the job?

Like everything in the GAA there is an attraction in doing the state some service, even if there is a sense of disconnect, either real or imagined, between those in Croke Park and the ordinary footsoldiers.

Into the breach stepped John Horan three years ago. Like all others he had his views on the job. Some presidents have been happy with the chicken and chips dinner dance circuit. Hardly a recipe for inspiration, or indeed job satisfaction, it has nonetheless been embraced by many presidents. They give the customary speech, present the medals and move on to the next one. All you need is a change to the name of the club.

When Skryne won a Meath senior championship in the 1990s, I was a selector with manager Ray Mooney. He did not come to the dinner dance for the presentation of medals. A few days later I asked him about being missing in action. “I heard all those speeches before,” he said. He was a man without a trace of ego. He could never have been president.

Anyway, John Horan did his share of this circuit, but he had bigger fish to fry. Some presidencies are remembered for specific issues — Joe McDonagh set the ball rolling on removing the ban on the PSNI being members of the GAA; Seán Kelly is associated with the opening up of Croke Park and there were many others who set their mind to a particular thing. In many cases they had left office before their work bore fruit. Yet they lived by the Harry Truman motto — it is amazing what can be accomplished if you do not care who gets the credit.

John Horan wanted reform in some specific areas and, hopefully in the next year, his achievements in office could become the most radical in the history of the GAA. The first fell into his lap by default in many ways. Covid turned everyone’s plans upside down and the emergence of a clear club/county season is one of the bonuses of this dreadful period. Once things settle down, there will be no going back.

We will have a county season early in the year, with the club following behind. And there may be more control over spending, size of panels, support staff and all the other industries which have sprung up around county teams. Like everything else, people are beginning to realise we can get by with a lot less. The most important word, as far as county teams are concerned, is control. That may return more to elected officials.

Horan’s most important legacy has not seen the light of day yet. It is the proposals of the fixtures committee which he set up and backed. Too many presidents set up committees and then back off when they think that their proposals are unpopular. In this case, Horan backed his committee, which is putting forward a plan for the provincial championships and the leagues to be flipped, with the league in summer and a path to the All-Ireland from there.

This would revolutionise football by bringing big games to local towns in summer months, rather than in the cold of winter. There would be bigger crowds, better atmosphere, potential for sponsorship of games and promotional opportunites for kids. The list is endless. Imagine Kerry against Dublin on a June bank holiday weekend in Killarney or Donegal v Mayo in Castlebar or Galway v Meath in Navan. It is what the game needs.

These proposals will meet stiff resistance from the usual suspects, mainly provincial councils and Ulster counties. But they can have the best of both worlds, a provincial championship and a league where teams of similar ability play each other. It is what weaker counties should have been shouting loudly about for the last hundred years. Now they have their chance.

The Tailteann Cup is also part of the great Horan plan. If it is marketed properly it will succeed, as players like having a chance of actually winning something, and in Croke Park too, along with playing before some other big championship match.

It has not all been plain sailing. Covid derailed the GAA and put everything in a spin. Horan’s reaction was to set up a Covid advisory group with people with specialist medical knowledge involved. Often times this group erred on the side of caution and that caused frustration, but overall the handling of a difficult situation with no right answers has to be viewed as quite a success.

In many ways, I think that the role of a secondary school principal had adequately prepared Horan for all sorts of problems. In a school setting you could have awkward parents, issues of drink and drugs, broken homes, anxiety, depression, absent staff, difficult teachers, matches to play, school budget concerns and a poor unfortunate student without books, lunch or money. And plenty of laughs too. You could encounter all of this before 11 on a Monday morning, so running the GAA is easy.

There were issues around Covid which would have tested any man’s patience and it is easy to skipper the ship in calm waters. There was the kick back during the summer when the assertion was made about the spread of Covid as a result of going to and from games. The president was heavily criticised for asking for the evidence. This brought the wrath of the politically correct classes down on his head. I thought he was quite right to ask for the specific cases. In any court of law you are entitled to look for the evidence behind an accusation.

But county finals in October brought massive problems. Perhaps in hindsight it should have been anticipated, but it was not something I envisaged. People who had been in an open prison wanted to laugh and sing again, the virus spread rapidly and left Horan in a bind. The decision to cancel further county finals was like stealing the family silver, but needs must.

That whole episode has left the GAA in a weaker position now. Yet it should not be a stick to beat young people with. With the weather getting better, we need to get young people out and about again. They have broken ranks anyway and are back roaming the streets in larger groups. As I have said many times, it is better to have organised sport than disorganised gangs. Without sport they will use their energies in a less constructive way.

So in the round it must be said that the Horan presidency has been largely positive, especially in an organisation which is almost impossible to govern. To his credit, he also tackled the GPA, even if it was easier in some regards with finances collapsing all round. They won’t be as powerful again.

The big ideas on policy should come from the director general, but more and more they are coming from the president. This is not the way it should be, as long term planning can only be for three years before a new president may want to go in a different direction.

The elephant in the room has been Dublin. Size, funding, clubs. Dublin John, as he was called by many, was hardly going to tackle his own. This issue will get bigger whether or not the Dubs continue to win every Leinster and/or All-Ireland. In that regard the right man is coming in now. Larry McCarthy has no hostages to fortune, no concerns about keeping people happy as he is back to New York in three years. He may be the right man at the right time.

If he cements the progress made by Horan and tackles a few sacred cows of his own, then we can look forward to a better organisation where everyone is equal and treated as such. For his part, John Horan can rest easy, he has done a good job. Time will prove that.