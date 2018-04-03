Laois inter county player suffers serious head injuries in late-night assault

The man in his 20s was attacked in the Potato Market area following a night out. He suffered multiple fractures to his skull and was brought to St Luke's Hospital where his condition was described as serious but stable.

"Gardaí in Carlow attended the scene of an incident at the Potato Market, Carlow on the 2/4/2018," read a Garda statement.

A Laois spokesperson told Independent.ie that the victim is an inter county panelist.

"A male in his early 20s sustained serious head injuries during an altercation involving a number of people shortly after 1am. The injured man was removed to St. Luke's General Hospital, Kilkenny where his condition is understood to be serious.

"Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for witnesses to contact them on 059-9136620 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.