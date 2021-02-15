Laois GAA leave media out in the cold as journalists banned from county board meetings

Laois GAA have pulled the shutters down on county board meetings with media no longer allowed to attend amid a host of new protocols put in place by O'Moore officials.

Laois have made the decision to hold county board meetings "in camera" with no media allowed to access online as a long-standing agreement going back generations comes to an end.

This comes on the back of last year's Laois convention also being closed to the media and the first meeting of 2021 will take place virtually tonight with no journalists present to report on proceedings.

LaoisToday reported that O'Moore GAA officials have not specified why this decision to ban media was taken and it flies in the face of how the vast majority of county boards operate.

In 2017, Wexford banned the media for the first time in the GAA's history while in Galway, county board meetings are off limits for media, although the annual convention is still open for reporters and these counties are the exception rather than the rule.

It is understood that updates may be provided by Laois GAA to all local media at some stage after the meetings, but this is just one of a number of developments which highlight the direction which GAA media relations are veering towards.

Minutes from a Laois GAA executive meeting outlined that they will “explore use of Laois GAA TV for exclusive announcement of Laois GAA teams, player and management interviews and that internal press could take their lead stories from this production”.

County management have also given protocols for dealing with press with all interviews or attendance at publicity events (in and out of season) to be requested with the Laois GAA chairman, secretary or PRO with a brief on questions/requirements sent at least 24 hours prior to the event/interview.

Online Editors