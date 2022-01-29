It’s a question that those involved rarely allow themselves to ponder for fear of taking their eyes off the ball, but Kilkerrin-Clonberne manager Willie Ward has little hesitation in revealing what All-Ireland ladies club football final success would mean to him.

“It is the dream I suppose for us and it has been the dream for a long time. For me, the joy and the happiness would be in seeing the players being happy to win. All the management are just there to help them achieve their dream,” Ward says.

“And that’s what we are doing. We want them to achieve their dream and it would be fantastic if we could do it. There’d be celebrations like never seen before around Clonberne and Kilkerrin if we do pull it off.”

The scale of the task which awaits the Galway and Connacht champions in St Brendan’s Park, Birr this afternoon isn’t lost on Ward, though, as familiar foes will be staring them right back in the face once again.

Mourneabbey have dashed their dreams before with a heart-breaking one-point defeat to the Cork powerhouse in the 2019 decider, while Shane Ronayne’s side also had the upper hand in two All-Ireland semi-final clashes, 2015 and 2018.

Mourneabbey have been a constant thorn in their pursuit of the Dolores Tyrrell Memorial Cup and while a famous hat-trick mission is on their minds today, it wasn’t long ago that the shoe was on the other foot when they were the serial bridesmaids with success in 2018 banishing the demons of three final defeats.

“We know them well. They have done it and they seem to have gained strength from doing it. I suppose assurance as well because often breaking the first one, the pressure of getting the first one is the hardest one,” Ward outlines.

“They had suffered for a fair few years before they got over the line, but they’ve gotten stronger since and they know how it’s done. This year they look particularly strong and no one has really been able to get anywhere near them. It is a mammoth task facing us.”

A large part of their brief will be to thwart Mourneabbey’s goalscorer supreme Laura Fitzgerald – who has raised 10 green flags in their past three outings – but former Galway boss Ward is used to such prospects.

He spent many hours planning how to curb the influence of Mayo legend Cora Staunton during regular jousts with Carnacon, while he also acknowledges that Fitzgerald’s supporting cast requires similar attention with Cork stars Ciara and Doireann O’Sullivan also in scintillating form throughout this season.

Read More

“If we allow her to score four goals again then we might as well forget about it,” Ward says. “Not alone that but Doireann and Ciara O’Sullivan are capable of scoring goals as well. They have a big goalscoring threat.

“You’re going into a game against a class set of forwards like that and what you’re saying is, ‘How much can we limit them?’ You have to allow that they’re going to score so much, but we’ve to work hard to keep that down.

“We used to play Carnacon and our mantra was always that Cora Staunton always scores anything between 10 to 12 points in a match, ‘Can we keep it down below eight?’ and if we can we’re doing a good job. That’s the same attitude that we’ll take to this.”

It’s definitely a family affair when it comes to Kilkerrin-Clonberne with Ward’s twin daughters Nicola and Louise – both All-Stars with Galway in 2019 – driving their charge while selectors Michael Divilly and Gerry Noone each have three daughters involved as well.

Ward’s love affair with ladies football started with his daughters’ U-10 team and what has followed since is a glittering period for the Galway club as they climbed from junior to senior ranks on their way to becoming a football dynasty out west.

There’s no preferential treatment for his daughters, though, with all players equal and little football talk inside their own four walls.

“They’re easy enough to manage, they’re very experienced. Nicola being the defender is tough and hard while Louise is particularly fast and agile. They’re both very competitive and when players just want to win, it’s very easy to manage them because they’ll do what it takes.

“The same is true for all the players, they have that winning mentality and they’re all very easy to manage. The twins are no different than the rest of them. When we’re with the team and when we have it done we go home and that’s it done, we don’t be playing football in our heads and in the house all day long every day.”

This is his second stint at the helm having reclaimed the reins last season and a strong All-Ireland semi-final display against Ulster winners Donaghmoyne has the “monkey off our back” with Nicola firing two inspirational goals from defence while Louise drove them forward as skipper at every opportunity.

“That does give us some confidence that we can play against big teams and stay in the game. We can live with them and we’ve delivered in everything so far this year, but this is a different level,” Ward admits.

That different level is a Mourneabbey side that laid waste to Leinster champions Dunboyne in the last four – with Meath stars Vikki Wall and Emma Duggan snuffed out – and they will take some some stopping.

Kilkerrin-Clonberne have already pushed them to the brink, though, and now is the time to push a little further and see where it takes them. Ward has allowed himself to dream about what that winning feeling would taste like; now his troops need to try and turn it into reality.