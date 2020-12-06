'Where are we going with ladies sport if this happens?' – Ephie Fitzgerald slams farcical All-Ireland semi-final scenes

Ephie Fitzgerald was "disgusted" over the late change of venue and time for their All-Ireland semi-final against Galway with the Cork ladies football boss questioning the direction which women's sport is going for such a scenario to arise.

Cork easily booked their place in the decider with a 2-17 to 0-13 victory over Galway, but the big story was the venue being switched for the third time this week having initially been fixed for the LIT Gaelic Grounds before a training session for the Limerick senior hurlers forced an alteration.

As a result, both counties had to make the substantial trip to the capital for the Parnell Park tie with Cork staying over on Saturday night while the Galway squad were still en route in their cars on the M6 in Kinnegad at the time when the game was changed this morning.

Parnell Park was deemed unplayable due to a frozen pitch with both teams only learning of the venue change – as well as the game being brought forward from 1.30 to 1.0 – just two hours before throw-in.

Read More

The game had also been scheduled to air live on TG4, but the venue change forced the Irish language channel to alter their programming with Fitzgerald firing a broadside at the LGFA (Ladies Gaelic Football Association) after the game.

"We came up last night, we stayed in a beautiful hotel in the Clayton out by the airport, we were looked after brilliantly but it was a lonely, auld night. Girls had to go to their rooms and spend the whole night in their rooms alone and all this kind of carry on," a fuming Fitzgerald said.

"We got up this morning and we were faced with…I actually feel more disappointed for the families and supporters of Cork ladies' footballers that it wasn’t on television. My father is in hospital and he had arranged to get a television into the room to watch the game, they are the people I really feel sorry for.

"We were here, we could see the game and that but where are we going with ladies sport if this is going to happen? Where are we going? An All-Ireland semi-final. And really the result wasn’t the important thing. Galway, I’d say, were later than us coming to the ground.

"They got out of their cars, came in and had to do a rushed warm-up. This is a logistical issue, but I think it’s a women’s issue as well in terms of…and I don’t want to be making it that. People will say it was justified, ye went over and played the game and ye win it, it’s not justified to me.

"That’s nothing to do with it, the result today had nothing to do with it. Maybe I’m in a stronger position to talk about it because we were victorious but I was disgusted and I felt very sorry for Galway, they were rushing onto the pitch after us and there are no words really, what can I say?"

Read More

Online Editors