When the going gets tough, the tough get going

Carey aims to help Antrim take the step up to compete at a higher level

Antrim's Cathy Carey in action against Ruth Bermingham of Carlow during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies' Football Junior Championship semi-final. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile Expand

Antrim's Cathy Carey in action against Ruth Bermingham of Carlow during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies' Football Junior Championship semi-final. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Daragh Small

Cathy Carey is a CrossFit trainer, a level three personal trainer, a level two fitness instructor, she’s first aid qualified and holds a postgraduate certificate in education. She’s also a PE teacher but only one experience counts today at Croke Park, and that’s the knowledge gleaned from playing in All-Ireland finals there in a versatile career.

She’s in search of a hat-trick of wins, having claimed silverware for Antrim in 2009 and 2012, while Carey has been on losing teams in 2011 and 2016. The defeat a decade ago was in a All-Ireland camogie final.

But the 31-year-old, who made her Antrim debut at just 13 way back in 2003, devotes herself to ladies’ football and her dream is to help Antrim secure intermediate status with victory over Wicklow in the junior final this afternoon.

