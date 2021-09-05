When the going gets tough, the tough get going

Cathy Carey is a CrossFit trainer, a level three personal trainer, a level two fitness instructor, she’s first aid qualified and holds a postgraduate certificate in education. She’s also a PE teacher but only one experience counts today at Croke Park, and that’s the knowledge gleaned from playing in All-Ireland finals there in a versatile career.

She’s in search of a hat-trick of wins, having claimed silverware for Antrim in 2009 and 2012, while Carey has been on losing teams in 2011 and 2016. The defeat a decade ago was in a All-Ireland camogie final.

But the 31-year-old, who made her Antrim debut at just 13 way back in 2003, devotes herself to ladies’ football and her dream is to help Antrim secure intermediate status with victory over Wicklow in the junior final this afternoon.

“There’s been a few finals,” said Carey. “Even with that wee bit of experience, Croke Park still brings its own challenges, in terms of preparation. As much as you’ve been there before, when it’s once every four or five years it still brings the buzz with it.

“You always do get the butterflies, Croke Park is where it is at. You just keep them contained and help others on the team that haven’t been there before, telling them what it is like.

“Hopefully it will calm the nerves of other players against Wicklow, with my wee bit of first-hand experience.”

And with almost 20 years’ worth of experience, Carey has more than any other on the Antrim panel. She’s also the only player to have featured in all three of the finals between 2009 and 2016.

The Moneyglass native has found it difficult to combine football and camogie in recent years. The Antrim camogie team are also into an All-Ireland final this year, where they face Kilkenny in the intermediate final next Sunday.

Nevertheless, Carey has plenty to keep her busy right now with Ampersand Fitness in Toome another outlet to expend her energy.

“It’s a big enough gym just a couple minutes down the road from me. I spend a lot of time there. It’s great because there are so many great clients. That makes life so much easier. As time consuming as it is, it is a really good job. I really enjoy it,” said Carey.

“With the gym, football and camogie your summer is low key. I got away for a handful of days, a couple of weddings, a bit of work and that was my summer.”

And in the coming weeks Carey will hit the books again when she starts into a masters in performance coaching with Setanta College.

Carey had deferred the course for a year while she got to grips with her role as operations manager in the local gym. But the Antrim centre-forward will switch focus again once she experiences another All-Ireland final day in Croke Park.

“I’ve been there long enough. It is just being in that position. You are in a central position and you are one of the leaders. Even with your captain and vice-captain, there is always a few more that will step up and be a voice,” said Carey.

“I remember 2009 that was the first year Antrim had got anywhere close to it. It was all very new to everybody at that stage. It was a great buzz. I was young, I was 18 or 19.

“But it was just the build-up that was crazy. Despite all of the build-up, the team just went out and put in a serious performance against a really good Limerick team.

“That showed a lot of experience for a group of girls that had never been there before. It was a long time ago now but we came back in 2012 again and we won again after that. So, there have been a few good days.

“Being honest you would have liked to win it and progress. That would be the target if we did it this time, get a position in the intermediate championship and build from there rather than staying in junior.

“It is great that you are getting to junior All-Ireland finals but you want to see progression and then play up a level and play against the better teams. Try and progress yourself and the county. That will be the target.

“It is good experience to have, winning and losing, whenever the going gets tough and you see the prize is Croke Park, you have to remind yourself that not everybody is lucky enough to get playing in it on All-Ireland final day.

“It’s what you dream of as a child. I’m sure there are very few Gaelic players that wouldn’t agree with me. It’s massive.”

Carey soldiered for years alongside Emma Kelly and their relationship hasn’t changed that much since her step up to management. Kelly is Antrim’s manager for the first time this year and it would be a tremendous achievement for both if today went well.

“She has made the transition from player to management really smoothly,” said Carey.

“You know that she’s been there. She has been in the team and we have gone through the same years, some tougher than others.

“She understands the crack. It’s been smooth and I would imagine it would be more than a year plan. I am sure it will progress from here.”