The Meath team celebrates after the 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship final win over Dublin in Croke Park.

It's the LGFA in the spotlight this weekend as the All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship final sees current holders Meath take on Kerry. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Sunday's match takes place at Croke Park in Dublin with a 4.00pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

We'll bring you team news from both camps when they issue updates later in the week.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown on TG4 as part of a huge day of coverage starting at 11.35am. The action kicks off with the Junior final between Antrim v Fermanagh at 11.45am, followed by the Intermediate final where Laois and Wexford face off at 1.45pm before the main event.

What can I read about and listen to on Independent.ie?

The Royal saw off Dublin's conquerors Donegal to reach the final, while Kerry had too much for Mayo. You can catch up on the reports here.

Nadine Doherty analysed Meath match-winner Emma Duggan's peformance for you below.

And with the Kingdom looking to make it a double, you can catch up with some of our coverage of the Kerry men's team's All-Ireland win from last weekend here.

For the latest on all the GAA action you can listen to The Throw-In podcast.

Philly McMahon joined Joe Brolly and Pat Spillane who were reunited once again for a special pod looking back on that All-Ireland Football Final that saw Kerry regain the Sam Maguire after eight long years.

For more from The Throw-In visit the show page at: www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-throw-in/

What are the match odds?

Meath are favourites at 4/7 with Kerry 15/8. The draw after 70 minutes is 7/1, with the Royals 4/9 and the Kingdom 13/8 to win the Brendan Martin Cup.

What are the managers saying?

We'll bring you quotes from both camps once they face the press later in the week.