Mayo players celebrate after the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship quarter-final win over Cork at Cusack Park in Ennis. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

We've reached the semi-final stage of the All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship this weekend with Kerry up against Mayo. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place at Croke Park in Dublin with a 2.00pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

We'll bring you team news from both camps as soon as it's released.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown on TG4. It will be streamed through the TG4 Player.

What are the match odds?

Kerry are slight favourites at 5/6 with Mayo 5/4. The draw after 70 minutes is 7/1, with the Kingdom 4/6 and the Green and Red 11/10 to make the final.

What are the managers saying?

We'll bring you quotes from both camps once they face the press later in the week.