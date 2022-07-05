Katy Herron of Donegal in action against Nicole Owens of Dublin during the Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 1 semi-final. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

We've reached the quarter-final stage of the All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship this weekend with Leinster champions Dublin up against Donegal. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place at Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim with a 2.00pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

We'll bring you team news from both camps as soon as it's released.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is not being shown on terrestrial television but will be streamed through the TG4 YouTube channel.

What can I read about and listen to on Independent.ie?

Former Donegal player Nadine Doherty gave her take on the quarter-final line-up last week.

What are the match odds?

Dublin are heavy favourites at 1/6 with Donegal 9/2. The draw after 70 minutes is 12/1, with the Dubs 1/7 and Donegal 4/1 to make the semi-finals.

What are the managers saying?

We'll bring you quotes from both camps once they face the press later in the week.