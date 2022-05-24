Hannah Tyrrell of Dublin scores a point from play despite the efforts of Mary Kate Lynch of Meath during the TG4 Leinster Ladies SFC round 2 match at Parnell Park in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

All-Ireland champions Meath take on the team they beat to take that crown, Dublin, in the Leinster ladies' football final. this weekend. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Sunday’s match takes place at Croke Park with a 2.30pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

The teams should be announced by Friday and we will bring them to you on Independent.ie as soon as they’re confirmed.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is live on TG4 with coverage from 2.15pm. The game will also be streamed live on the TG4 Player.

What can I read about and listen to on Independent.ie during the build-up?

After losing to Meath in last year's All-Ireland final and again in the group stages two weeks ago, Dublin will be out to reclaim their position as top dogs. Niall Scully has spoken to Sinéad Aherne ahead of the game.

Donnchadh Boyle has his Monday usual wrap-up for you here.

And for a further recap of last weekend’s GAA action you can listen to the latest edition of The Throw-In GAA podcast below.

After being tipped to take on Limerick, Waterford’s season imploded in Munster this year and John Mullane joins Will Slattery and Michael Verney to try and make sense of it all.

Meanwhile, Eddie Brennan reflects on Kilkenny’s surprise defeat to Wexford calling their play predictable and the panel also look ahead to the Munster and Leinster finals.

Plus Will and Michael cover the opening draw for the All-Ireland football qualifiers.

And don’t forget to listen out for Philly McMahon’s show every Thursday where he gives his take on the Football Championship.

On Philly's latest show, Ger Brennan joined him to talk about his eight-year career with the Dubs, the pranks played on team mates and managers to ease the pressure, plus why religion and faith are so important to him and why he has since changed his opposition to the same sex marriage referendum.

For more from The Throw-In visit the show page at: www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-throw-in/

What are the managers saying?

We'll bring you quotes from Mick Bohan and Eamonn Murray on Independent.ie once they face the press.