Westmeath look to bounce back

There's just one certainty surrounding this afternoon's TG4 All-Ireland intermediate championship final. In 2021, Dublin will have senior championship opposition in the Leinster province, as Meath and Westmeath chase promotion from the intermediate ranks.

There's huge motivation for both Meath and Westmeath - in what is the first all-Leinster intermediate final since Louth defeated Wexford in 1999.

An intriguing tussle lies in store at GAA HQ, with the Mary Quinn Memorial Cup on offer for the winners.

Meath have lost the last two finals - against Tyrone in 2018 and Tipperary last year - while Westmeath are aiming to bounce back to the elite grade at the first time of asking.

Meath had just two points to spare against Down in their championship opener but have improved incrementally since then. Eamonn Murray's Royals have scored 9-31 in their last two outings, hitting Leitrim for 5-13 to book a place in the semi-final, where they notched 4-13 against Clare.

Stacey Grimes is leading the way in the scoring stakes, with a 4-15 haul to date, and the lethal Seneschalstown attacker is a real handful. Bridgetta Lynch, Emma Duggan, Megan Thynne and Niamh O'Sullivan have also contributed handsomely on the scoreboard, with Meath boasting 12 players who have made scoring contributions in Championship 2020.

Meath will want to avoid the tag of losing finalists for three years in succession but they could hardly have asked for a stiffer test than against a Westmeath outfit who have held their own in Division 1 of the Lidl National League in recent times, and with recent senior championship experience to call on.

Westmeath have had ten scorers en route to the final, with experienced campaigner Leona Archibold out in front on 2-9, aided and abetted by the likes of Ciara Blundell, Karen Hegarty, Lucy McCartan and Sarah McCormack.

Meath have collected 9-42 on their way to the final, with Westmeath registering 14-29, so it's set up for a pre-Christmas cracker, and with so much at stake.

