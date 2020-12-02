'We're happy enough to play anywhere' - Galway's Nicola Ward says LGFA not to blame for venue change

Galway's All Star defender Nicola Ward says the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) are not to blame for the controversial late switch of venue for Sunday’s TG4 All-Ireland senior semi-final.

The Tribeswomen were due to meet Cork in the Gaelic Grounds but the venue was changed to Parnell Park three days ago because the Limerick hurlers had ‘first dibs’ on their home ground which they want for training ahead of the All-Ireland final.

It’s understood the LGFA tried unsuccessfully to find other closer flood-lit stadia, including Semple Stadium.

Cork manager Ephie Fitzgerald has blasted the late venue switch to Dublin as "ludicrous" and "absolutely ridiculous".

"Coming from the men's side of the game, I realise how far behind the ladies game is in terms of expenses and stuff like that, but at the same time everybody deserves respect and the ladies aren't getting the respect they deserve here," he said.

The venue change means some of his West Cork players face particularly lengthy trips and his team will probably now stay overnight in Dublin on Saturday.

Limerick County Board had forewarned the LGFA that they would have to move the big game if their hurlers made the All-Ireland final.

Covid restrictions – whereby the venue has to have a deep clean between uses – added to the complications of it hosting both events.

Nevertheless the optics of an All-Ireland women’s semi-final being forced out to accommodate a county training session has angered some and raised questions about why the women’s game continues to play second fiddle when it comes to venues for inter-county games.

Yet Ward says she understands the difficulties that the LGFA faced, given that the climax of the entire GAA season has had to be squeezed into such a tight calendar.

"In such as short space of time you have all these games in ladies football, hurling, camogie and men’s football in all different grades, not just senior level.

"This is a championship like no other, being played in such a short space of time," she said.

"I think the LGFA have done trojan work so far in organising the competition and keeping us all safe as well.

"At the end of the day the Limerick hurlers are in an All-Ireland final and that's their pitch. We're happy enough to play anywhere and we won’t let it affect us on the day."

Ward did admit it was “a shock” to hear of the late venue switch.

"Obviously there's some changes logistically but that’s down to our backroom team. We were set to drive to Limerick. We now have to go a different direction but we've played in League finals before in Parnell Park so we're very much used to it," she said.

Galway are bidding to reach their second final in-a-row after losing last year’s decider to Dublin and to do so will have to reverse their poor recent championship record against Cork.

They are appealing the red card that defender Fabienne Cooney received against Monaghan last time out so it is not yet clear if she will be available and they’re already without one of their star forward, Roisin Leonard, due to injury.

