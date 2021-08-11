We’re delighted to play in Croke Park but venue wasn’t an issue for us, says Meath star Emma Duggan 

Emma Duggan of Meath with her PwC GPA Player of the Month award for July. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

MEATH star Emma Duggan says they never got “bogged down” in issues over the venue for Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final against Cork, though she’s “delighted” it was moved to Croke Park.

Last year’s Intermediate All-Ireland winners qualified for a senior semi-final after an impressive win over Armagh, a game in which Duggan scored 1-5.

Initially, that game was fixed for Tuam, but with the All-Ireland SFC semi-final between Kerry and Tyrone put back by a week, it left the All-Ireland U-20 final between Roscommon and Offaly as the only game in headquarters on Sunday.

Given the other ladies semi-final between Dublin and Mayo takes place in Croke Park on Saturday, it led to accusations of unfairness.

“There was definitely no arguments on our side anyway,” Duggan admitted. “Any day you get to play in Croke Park is a great day out.

“Obviously it is a lot closer to home as well than Tuam.

“No matter what the venue was we are delighted to be in an All-Ireland semi-final.

“There were probably a lot of questions about bringing Meath and Cork up to Tuam, but like we said, that’s an uncontrollable for us.

“There’s no point getting bogged down in that stuff.

“We were going to go up and play it, whether it’s up north, south, west, we are going to be playing the match and we are going to be bringing our best performance.

“Obviously (we’re) delighted it’s in Croke Park now, but Tuam or Croke Park we are happy to be there.”