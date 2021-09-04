| 13.4°C Dublin

‘We had to build from the bottom up’ – Aoibheann Leahy on Royal renaissance

Meath defender can’t wait to face off against the champs at Croke Park as her county has gone from the intermediate to the senior final in the space of a year

Meath wing-back Aoibheann Leahy: &quot;We&rsquo;re just excited to go and do our own thing, play our own game and do what we&rsquo;re good at.&rdquo; Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Michael Verney

The impact of Meath’s giant-killing exploits on the next generation of ladies’ footballers in the county is certainly not lost on Aoibheann Leahy.

Leahy was just a child when Meath landed their last pair of All-Ireland SFC titles in 1996 and ’99, under the legendary Seán Boylan, but those Royal legends helped nurture her dreams of one day competing on the biggest stage in green and gold.

The wheel has turned significantly in the quarter of a century that has followed, with female sports stars beginning to share more of the spotlight with their male counterparts and Leahy loves it.

