‘We had to build from the bottom up’ – Aoibheann Leahy on Royal renaissance

The impact of Meath’s giant-killing exploits on the next generation of ladies’ footballers in the county is certainly not lost on Aoibheann Leahy.

Leahy was just a child when Meath landed their last pair of All-Ireland SFC titles in 1996 and ’99, under the legendary Seán Boylan, but those Royal legends helped nurture her dreams of one day competing on the biggest stage in green and gold.

The wheel has turned significantly in the quarter of a century that has followed, with female sports stars beginning to share more of the spotlight with their male counterparts and Leahy loves it.

The Navan O’Mahonys defender takes great pride in Meath’s surprise run to this year’s All-Ireland senior ladies’ football final and the inspiration that it gives to the stars of tomorrow, especially with the absence of female sporting heroes when she was growing up.

“We can’t be going around to too many clubs with Covid but going down to my own club, I can see the little girls looking over and waving and their eyes just light up,” Leahy tells the Irish Independent. Messages from the club and messages from parents of younger children in the club, you start to realise how much it does mean to the little ones and I keep thinking back to when I was that age.

“It was great and all but as girls, we were never going to be Graham Geraghty or Trevor Giles, we couldn’t be because they were men. They were the people that we looked up to in the GAA because ladies’ football wasn’t out there at the time.

“There’s a lot being done now for the ladies’ game that little ones in clubs all over the country can see, and we’re all part of that. The 20×20 campaign stated that if you can’t see it, you can’t be it and it’s is so true because you can see it now.”

Leahy returned to her role as a primary school teacher in St Paul’s of Navan earlier this week with a “buzz” like no other and she can’t wait to get her young pupils acquainted with the big ball when school training eventually recommences.

At 27, Leahy has lived through the good and the bad since joining up with the county squad in 2013 and little did anyone think that they would ascend such heights, having suffered a 40-point annihilation to Cork in 2015.

That humbling 7-22 to 0-3 qualifier defeat to the all-conquering Rebelettes forced a gradual rethink in Meath, as they sought to be regraded to the intermediate ranks for 2017, with Leahy insisting that they had to “build from the bottom up”.

Read More

“We knew as a county that we’d have to be regraded and build from the bottom up. I wasn’t a starter at that stage, but it is hard to keep players, it’s hard to get momentum when you’re being beaten so badly in games and it’s not enjoyable,” Leahy says. “People probably think, ‘What’s the point?’ so it was the right decision to go back and build ourselves back up and get confidence from winning games and competing at what was a better level for us at that time. You’re not going to build getting beaten by a cricket score.”

Eamonn Murray’s appointment in April of that year led to a sudden upturn in fortunes and while he revealed that he had to “beg players to play for Meath” at different stages over the past four years, Leahy insists there is no such problem now.

“We’re on a winning streak and everyone wants to be part of it, so for any young girl who is looking up to this team, they’ll be saying, ‘I want to play for Meath in the future’ because of the successes we’re having now,” the flying wing-back says.

A senior final place seemed a distant prospect after suffering back-to-back defeats in the intermediate decider (2018-’19), but the dam finally exploded in sensational style last December and they have soared since with a Division 2 League title also secured earlier this year.

“People were saying it was third-time lucky but there was no luck in it, we just had to go out and win,” Leahy says. “We couldn’t do another year at intermediate and you can see the way we’re moving now, we’re a senior team.

“We didn’t want to have what has happened other teams who have come up and gone straight back down to intermediate and because we’ve worked so hard over the last few years, it wasn’t even a question that we would come back down.”

Even the most optimistic Meath soul couldn’t have predicted their stunning smash and grab to force extra-time in an epic All-Ireland semi-final against Cork, as they came from seven points down with five minutes left to draw level.

Leahy had emptied the tank at that stage and was called ashore two minutes before the drama started, but she “couldn’t sit down” and was left with no voice after a whirlwind comeback.

“It was more difficult to watch than to play in, it was nerve-racking. I can’t even explain the feeling. I couldn’t sit, I was out on the line just pacing up and down beside the management because I just couldn’t sit. Our hearts were in our mouths,” she says.

Leahy is enjoying the company of younger sister Ailbhe on the county panel this year as they shoot the breeze in the car before and after training and games when most others travel alone due to Covid-19. Her sibling isn’t afraid to tell her the way it is either.

“It’s great coming home in the car after a hard training to have a chat about it and have the craic. When I come in at half-time, I’d often ask her if I’m doing alright, and she’ll always give you the honest truth, she’ll do what she has to do.

“When you’re going to a match, you don’t want to be thinking about it the whole way. During the league, we were driving mad miles down to Wexford and wherever, but you relax before the game together in the car and you don’t overthink things.”

Thoughts have turned to the five-in-a-row-chasing Dublin side standing in their way of lifting the Brendan Martin Cup in Croke Park tomorrow, but Leahy sees “no reason why we can’t do it” despite Mick Bohan’s Sky Blue juggernaut standing in their way.

“You meet people down the town and they ask, ‘Are you nervous?’ and I say, ‘No, not nervous, I’m excited’. I’m really looking forward to it. Dublin are a great side, we have to acknowledge that, but we’re ready and we’ve trained hard.

“We’re ready to go out for a right good battle and after the last game against Cork and the Meath grit that we showed, we know that we’re well capable of beating them. At the end of the day, it’s 15 on 15, it’s a game and there’s no reason why we can’t do it and we fully believe that we can.

“We’re just excited to go and do our own thing, play our own game and do what we’re good at.”