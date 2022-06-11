'We didn’t get here easily or overnight, we worked out way up from the bottom'

Last winter, Orlagh Lally and the rest of the Meath team spent much of their spare time bringing the Brendan Martin cup around the schools of the county.

For Lally, it was the completion of a circle. She remembers one of her early interactions with football coming about after the local club came to visit, something that sparked her love for the game. And last year, she was moving around the schools of the county as a history-maker, part of the first Meath team to bring a senior All-Ireland back to the county.

“The big thing was primary school when the clubs came out and I got signed up and I thought ‘sure I'll give it a go’,” she remembers.

“And it was one the best things that has happened to me. So clubs going to schools is very important and giving kids that chance because great things can come out of it.”

Who knows what her path would have been had that visit not happened. Lally was an accomplished swimmer in primary school, part of the Swim Ireland set up and good enough to be sent abroad to compete in her chosen event, the 100m Butterfly.

Even at that age, it was a tough existence. In the mornings, the alarm at their Athboy home would go off at 3.30 in the morning. By 5am she’d be in the pool in the National Aquatic Centre in Abbottstown for two hours before returning to school. She could be back in again that evening.

“I don’t know if it was me cracked wanting to do it or my Mam cracked bringing me up,” she laughs now.

Soon football had all her interest. She was in with Meath first at U14 level and was quickly drafted into the senior set up at 16. She's been around long enough to see both the heartbreak and the good times Meath are in the midst of.

Today they open the defence of the All-Ireland crown with a trip to Drumhowan to face Monaghan in a group that also features Armagh. Meath have stayed near the top of the pile since last year’s All-Ireland win, securing league honours before losing the Leinster decider to Dublin in what is fast becoming the game’s great rivalry. And having waited so long for the good times to roll, Lally and Co are in no mood to stop now.

“One big thing we focused on was the journey it took to get here,” she says. “We didn’t get here easily or overnight, we have been pipped at the post and we worked out way up from the bottom trying to win division three and win intermediate and we failed a couple of times.

“So I think our journey stood to us a lot, winning the All Ireland was great last year but its about progression from there on.”