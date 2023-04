Ladies NFL Division 4: Antrim 1-19, Leitrim 2-6

Antrim celebrate after their side's victory in the Lidl Ladies NFL Division 4 final. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Antrim manager Emma Kelly believes her team have raised standards in the county as they claimed their first ever NFL Division 4 title with victory over Leitrim.