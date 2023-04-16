| 8.1°C Dublin

‘We can continue to progress’ – Antrim manager Emma Kelly hails Saffrons’ first Division 4 triumph

Ladies NFL Division 4: Antrim 1-19, Leitrim 2-6

Antrim celebrate after their side's victory in the Lidl Ladies NFL Division 4 final. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Antrim manager Emma Kelly believes her team have raised standards in the county as they claimed their first ever NFL Division 4 title with victory over Leitrim.

The Saffrons have impressed year on year but missed out in the 2014, 2016 and 2019 finals. Orlaith Prenter shot 0-8 to ensure they finally claimed this elusive piece of silverware at Parnell Park yesterday. And Kelly knows the importance of adding success upon success as Antrim keep building.

