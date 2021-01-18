Waterford Ladies Gaelic Football Association makes history as first women’s county to have their own grounds

The Waterford Ladies Gaelic Football Association has made history as the first women’s Gaelic team to own their own grounds.

After five years of fundraising, through golf classics and fundraising lunches and other events, the club has become the proud new owners of an 11-acre site beside the Waterford Greenway near Dungarvan.

Work is due to get underway this summer that will transform the field into a state-of-the art pitch along with a spectator stand, coach and car park and a six-lane running track as well as changing facilities for the players.

The new facility, which is expected to be up and running by the spring of 2023, will allow all county and club teams across all grades to train and compete on their home turf instead of having to travel to various GAA clubs.

Expand Close Pictured at the new WLGFA site are players Ellie O'Connor and Elsie May Shaw with sisters and Waterford Ladies senior county players Aoife and Emma Murray Picture: Patrick Browne / Facebook

And to aid the club in fitting out its new digs, a local businessman has generously agreed to turn over profits from the sale of his land to developers, with 70pc of the profits going to the association and 30pc going to the local Kilgobinet GAA club.

Edel Curry, secretary of Waterford LGFA field development sub-committee said: “This will be the first such freehold facility nationally and we firmly believe that it will be a key driver for the greater development of the entire area in terms of sporting, social and economic advancement.

"We firmly believe that our project will greatly enhance the participation of all age categories in our sport and look forward to its immediate commencement.

“Ladies Gaelic Football is the fastest growing sport in Ireland today and our facility will be the first of its kind,” she said.

“The youngsters who will benefit from this development will be our stars of the future and hopefully bring continued All Ireland glory.”

Michelle Ryan, a former Waterford LGFA senior county team player said: “I’m delighted to see that the plans for a Waterford LGFA pitch and training facility will soon come to fruition.

"It is a huge testament to the progressive vision and commitment of Waterford LGFA members, supporters and administrators.

"This will be a very valuable asset to Waterford LGFA moving forward as it will create a much-needed base that we can call our own.

"Such a facility can only further enhance the growth and development of all our adult and underage teams in the future.”

Former Waterford senior county player and All Star winner Mary O’Donnell said players will now have certainty about where they can train, rather than depending on the goodwill of other clubs.

“It’s fantastic to see the Waterford LGFA are in a great position to finally achieve the dreams of past and present players in owning their own Ladies Gaelic football pitch.

"It will act as a centre for players to enhance their skills and maximise their potential. This project will mark an important milestone for females in sport and will greatly enhance participation in our national games.

"Having somewhere to call our own will enable us to take ladies football in the county to the next level.

"Now there will be certainty as to where training will be held instead of depending on the goodwill of so many clubs who let us use their grounds for years and are so grateful to all of them for their generosity”.





