WATCH: Mayo's Cora Staunton kicks two goals and receives some sledging on her Aussie Rules debut

The four-time All-Ireland winner with Mayo and 11-time All Star kicked two goals as the Greater Western Sydney Giants cruised to a 50-point win over the Brisbane Lions in a practice game.

It was enjoyable experience for the Carnacon native. "It was very tough. It’s a lot different to what I expected. It’s more physical and I probably wouldn’t be as used to that at home," she said.

"There are plenty of things to work on, plenty of mistakes, but I enjoyed it." One of her goals came with her weaker left foot and it was especially nice after she was on the receiving end of some sledging from her opponents.

"We wouldn’t really celebrate many goals. We obviously celebrate at the end of the match, but it was lovely," she said. "It was nice to kick one off the left. I was getting a bit of a slagging off some of the Brisbane girls about my kick, so it was nice to put that one over...I don’t know if there will be too many for the rest of the year.

"The biggest improvement I’m trying to make is my ball kicking. That’s still a huge struggle. "I have to keep working on that, day in, day out. I’m not going to get it right in eight weeks, but I have to get my own technique and what fits for me."

The competitive action starts for Staunton and the Giants in a fortnight.

