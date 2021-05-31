WATCH: 'It was very bizarre' - Roscommon recover after conceding goal with players not on pitch

ROSCOMMON ladies football star Jenny Higgins has relived the “bizarre” goal they conceded to Down yesterday – and hailed their mental resilience to survive this potential hammer blow.

The Rossies have made a flying start to their Lidl NFL Division 3A campaign with two wins from two – beating Fermanagh and then Down (by 5-15 to 3-12) on Sunday.

But the latter success came despite the concession of a surreal goal, with Down working the ball up the field, unopposed, and then firing into an empty net as the hosts were making their way back onto the pitch in Kiltoom after the first water break.

Ros recovered to run out nine-point winners and book a semi-final place, but the goal they coughed up was the biggest talking point after a video of the controversial score began circulating online.

"It's a great testament to our team because in previous years, that would have completely thrown us, throw any team," says Higgins, speaking at today’s launch to announce Glenveagh Homes as new three-year sponsors of the LGFA’s Gaelic4Girls Programme.

Here is something Iâve never seen before.... and yes I know the rules. pic.twitter.com/rXV7Z7yGSA — Clare Noone (@ClareNoone1) May 31, 2021

"It was kind of a kick in the teeth really. We had done quite well in the first 15 minutes and had a goal at that stage," she expands. "He (the referee) blew the whistle and we were just kind of maybe causally making our way back, because it was a really hot day … so we may have taken an extra couple of seconds, I suppose.

"It was very bizarre, but fair play to our team - we responded really well and I think we went up and got our own score at the other end .

"You just had to get on with it at the time; it’s only today now that the clip emerged and you can see how bizarre it really was. I’m not sure, it’s something that we’ll definitely have to look into. Is that actually a rule, can that actually be done? Obviously it is if the referee officiated it, but it’s fair to say it won’t happen to us again anyway. We learned for the second water break - we were the first team back out on the pitch just in case."

Higgins refused to blame Down who, she concludes, "were just doing what the officials said to do, so I definitely wouldn't hold any grudges".