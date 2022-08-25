WATCH: Emotional moment Erika O'Shea rings her mother with news she's making AFLW debut

Cork football star Erika O'Shea will make her AFLW debut for North Melbourne debut on Saturday. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Cork's teenage football star Erika O'Shea's selection to make her debut has caused quite a stir in her native Macroom - and a phonecall to her mother to break the good news got, understandably, emotional.

The 19-year-old found out about her debut selection for North Melbourne when, during a team meeting, coach Darren 'Crock' Crocker played a game of cards which revealed the five new players who made the starting line-up for Saturday's season opener against Gold Coast Suns.

Meath star Vikki Wall was also among the five new players selected.

Afterwards, Erika rang her mother in Cork to break the news to her and, understandably, things got quite emotional.

You can see the North Melbourne's novel team annoiuncement here:

