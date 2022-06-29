Watch: Emotional moment as ex-Armagh footballer Amy Mulholland gets selected in AFLW draft

The number of Irish women who will play in the upcoming AFLW season has soared to 21 with the news that former Armagh footballer Amy Mulholland was selected in their draft.

Mulholland, who moved to Australia two years ago for non-footballing reasons, will join Leitrim’s Aine Tighe and Meath’s Orlagh Lally at the Dockers after they selected her as the 83rd pick.

West Coast Eagles player Aishling McCarthy captured the moment Mulholland learned she had been drafted.

Unreal!!! I’m not crying, you are @freodockersAFLW you have a gem!!! Let the banter begin pic.twitter.com/rJtlZ3OizP — Aisling McCarthy (@aish_mac) June 29, 2022

Mulholand kicked 48 goals for Wembley Amateurs in 2021 before stepping up to a AFLW reserve league where she played with Subiaco.

“Amy had a really good season in the amateurs last year. This year she tried her hand with Subiaco and played some really good games but had limited opportunity due to injury,” said coach Trent Cooper.

“We’re really excited about what she can do. She’s really strong on both sides of her body and can hit the scoreboard.”

In all, the 21 Irish players have been signed up by 12 different clubs ahead of the new season.

The Irish in AFLW 7.0 (confirmed): Sarah Rowe, Aishling Sheridan (Collingwood), Amy Mulholland, Aine Tighe, Orlagh Lally (Fremantle Dockers), Orla O’Dwyer (Brisbane Lions), Sinead Goldrick, Blaithin Mackin (Melbourne), Niamh Kelly, Ailish Considine (Adelaide Crows), Grace Kelly, Clara Fitzpatrick (St Kilda), Erika O’Shea, Vikki Wall (North Melbourne), Aileen Gilroy, Aine McDonagh (Hawthorn), Joanne Doonan (Essendon), Aishling McCarthy (West Coast Eagles), Rachel Kearns (Geelong), Cora Staunton, Brid Stack (GWS Giants).