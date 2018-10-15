Rena Buckley, an 18-time All-Ireland winner, was asked to present medals at an underage presentation but was informed, just before it started, that she would only giving them to the girls.

Rena Buckley, an 18-time All-Ireland winner, was asked to present medals at an underage presentation but was informed, just before it started, that she would only giving them to the girls.

WATCH: Cork legend Rena Buckley share outrageous story of being asked to present medals... but only to girls

Buckley is widely regarded as one of the greatest GAA stars of all-time, male or female, is the most decorated GAA player ever and the only GAA player to captain their county to All-Ireland success in both codes.

She shared the story as she spoke at the Google Foundry for 20x20 - 'a national movement to champion girls and women in sport'.

"I remember last year i was asked to present medals to a club team in west Cork. The boys and girls had come together and they had won the under-14 championship in ladies football and the under-12s in boys," she said.

"They asked me to come down and present the medals. I went along and when I got down there on the night the guy who asked me took me aside and said, 'Look, we're really sorry but the GAA team actually don't want you to present the boys with the medals'.

"This is an under-12 boys team.

Cork, 2017 - Rena, with her 18 All-Ireland medals, is asked to present medals to the u12 boys & girls of a local #GAA club, when she arrived she was told they didn’t want her to present them to the U12 boys, only the girls.



Remarkable story from Rena Buckley at the #20x20 panel! pic.twitter.com/CU5qvuUDz1 — Off The Ball (@offtheball) October 15, 2018

"That was absolutely fine, they got some local guy to do it. He was absolutely mortified, he could hardly look at me, he was really embarrassed.

"That's just the mindset of whoever was organising that, we're looking for a shift in that. It's a rare thing but that was 2017, it wasn't 1986.

"We're looking for this massive shift and this (the event) is looking to accelerate that as quickly as we can."

#20x20 launched today - a nationwide campaign which aims to move our society to culturally embrace women’s sport, by targeting 20pc increases in the the areas of attendance, participation & coverage by the year 2020.

National Governing Bodies, Local Sports Partnerships, clubs, universities, schools, leisure centres, community groups and the general public are being asked to pledge one action to show their support by doing anything that can accelerate progress for women’s sport in Ireland and realise the key objectives.

Individuals are being asked to share their pledge idea by visiting the 20x20 Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. People can also show their support by simply putting the two 20x20 stripes on both cheeks and posting using #20x20, #ShowYourStripes and #CantSeeCantBe online.

Online Editors