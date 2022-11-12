Vikki Wall set to feature in AFLW Preliminary Final as North Melbourne march on

Former Meath Footballer of the Year Vikki Wall will feature in next weekend’s AFLW Preliminary Final in her first season down under after North Melbourne secured a spot in the last four of the competition with a thumping 36-point win over Richmond earlier today.

In Irish terms, the Preliminary finals are effectively semi-finals. Wall had five possessions and two marks as the Kangaroos demolished Richmond 74 (11.8); 38 (6.2). The other Irish player on the winners’ roster, Erika O’Shea, didn’t feature having picked up a facial injury a couple of weeks ago.

In the other quarter-final in Adelaide between the defending champions Adelaide Crows and Collingwood, the weather took centre stage. The start was delayed for half an hour due to a lightning storm and there was another 45-minute delay at the quarter break.

The game, which was played in a torrential downpour, was a predictably low-scoring affair, but the Crows prevailed 23 (3.5) to Collingwood’s 11 (1.5) in the Unley Oval.

Mayo’s Niamh Kelly had ten possession for the winners. Clare’s Ailish Considine, whose season has been disrupted by a hamstring injury, did not play. It was a disappointing season end for the Magpies’ Irish pair, Sarah Rowe and Aisling Sheridan.

Rowe had seven possessions and one mark while Sheridan had six possessions and executed seven tackles.

Despite the importance of the contests, they attracted a modest aggregate attendance of 4,915.

The stage is now set for next weekend’s Preliminary Finals.

There will be a Melbourne derby, with the Kangaroos taking on North Melbourne, last year’s defeated finalists.

Dublin’s Sinéad Goldrick and Bláithín Mackin from Armagh are on their roster while Vikki Wall and Erika O’Shea are in the North Melbourne squad.

Tipperary’s Orla O’Dwyer is a key player for the former champion Brisbane Lions, who take on the defending title holders, the Adelaide Crows, who feature Ailish Considine and Niamh Kelly.

Brisbane and Melbourne have been the form teams this season, winning nine and losing just one of their 10 games during the regular season.