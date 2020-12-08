Venue changes, big hotel costs and a seven-minute warm-up - the week ladies football took a step backwards

Captains Louise Ward of Galway, left, and Doireann O'Sullivan of Cork, right, before their All-Ireland semi-final at Croke Park. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

After a week that reflected badly on the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA), Michael Verney looks back at the key events surrounding the Cork vs Galway All-Ireland semi-final.

Monday, November 30

Venue change

The LGFA reveal that the All-Ireland senior ladies football semi-final between Cork and Galway has been moved from the LIT Gaelic Grounds to Dublin's Parnell Park with the game throwing in at 1.30.

It is understood that moving the game to Semple Stadium in Thurles or Portlaoise's O'Moore Park was explored without success before the decision was made to fix it for the capital, a sizeable trip for both sides.

Tuesday, December 1

Fitzgerald hits out

Cork boss Ephie Fitzgerald didn't pull any punches in a withering assessment of the venue change when describing it as “ludicrous” and “pathetic” that Munster and Connacht sides would be forced "to play in a Leinster venue on the far side of the country".

Fitzgerald is adamant that such a scenario would never arise in the men's game and states that "it is not acceptable that this is allowed to happen" with "a complete lack of respect" shown to all involved.

December 2

LGFA make clarifications

An LGFA statement to "clarify" why the semi-final venue was switched states that it was originally fixed for Thurles on Saturday, November 28, but moved to Sunday, December 6, "to accommodate a few Cork dual players".

The statement read: "The significant knock-on effect in accommodating Cork was the sourcing of a new venue for the game, and numerous other logistical implications, and the LIT Gaelic Grounds was identified as an alternative host venue.

"The Limerick senior men’s hurling team qualified for the All-Ireland final last weekend, and Limerick GAA had informed the LGFA on Thursday last that it would no longer be in a position to facilitate our All-Ireland semi-final should they qualify for the final."

Saturday, December 5

Hotel costs

The vast majority of the Cork squad and management/backroom team travel via car from their Leeside base to their overnight quarters in the Clayton Hotel Dublin Airport with 50 separate rooms booked on what Fitzgerald called "a lonely, auld night" as they kept apart due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Sunday, December 6

Frozen over

10-11am

A "morning inspection" deemed that Parnell Park was "unplayable due to severe frost" with the LGFA making the decision to move the game from the Donnycarney venue "in the interests of player safety".

The LGFA stated that a request to accommodate the fixture at Croke Park was made to the GAA at 10:20 with conformation coming at 11.0 that the game could be played there at the earlier time of 1.0, due to the All-Ireland SFC semi-final in GAA HQ at 3.30.

11-11.30am

Caught on the hop

Both counties are contacted about the venue and time change with Galway – who travelled in two separate buses from the west – stopped along the M6 in Kinnegad at the time while Cork were preparing to depart for Parnell Park.

12.25

TG4 left in the cold

Competition sponsors TG4 are forced to pull the plug with their live match coverage as there is not sufficient time or resources available for the Irish language channel to make the late switch to Croke Park.

"The late switch meant that we were unable to broadcast the match from Croke Park and there wasn’t enough time to rig cameras, outside broadcast unit and all the relevant equipment that is required to broadcast or stream the match," a TG4 spokesperson said.

12.30-13.03

Galway arrive at Croke Park and take to the pitch half an hour later to begin their warm-up – three minutes after the rescheduled throw-in time – before being quickly asked by match referee Seamus Mulvihill, as well as over the Croke Park intercom, to line up so the game can commence.

13.10

The game throws in with Cork in complete control by the 17th minute when Ciara O'Sullivan's goal puts them 2-3 to 0-2 ahead. The Rebelettes would win at their ease with ten points to spare at the finish, 2-17 to 0-13, as they booked their final place against the Dubs.

14.30

In the midst of a PR disaster, it is communicated to match reporters stationed in the upper deck of the Hogan Stand that there will be no post-match briefings, although both managers agree to talk to media personnel at the back of the Cusack Stand.

14.50

'Kick in the teeth'

Cork boss Fitzgerald launches a broadside at the LGFA when labelling the late changes as "a kick in the teeth".

"You'd have to say it is a bad week for ladies sport, wouldn't you really. My wife just rang me there and said Twitter is lighting up with, 'What's going on here? Why is this happening?'. It is a bit of a kick in the teeth," Fitzgerald said.

"You'd have to say this has been a negative step for ladies' football, for women's sport in general. It is unacceptable. Where are we going with ladies' sport if this is going to happen, where are we going?"

19.30

'I regret that we didn't walk off'

Galway boss Tim Rabbitt kept his cool in the immediate of the defeat before getting some thoughts off his chest later that night when comparing their treatment by the LGFA to "something you’d find on the bottom of a shoe".

Rabbitt spoke of regrets "that we didn’t walk off’ prior to throw-in before lashing the LGFA.

"These are things that just wouldn’t happen in the men’s game. If we’re going to talk about equality, there has to be some substance to it, not just pushing things under the carpet like they’re not happening," Rabbitt said.

"They are happening, every year. The ladies' game is probably one of the fastest growing sports in the country, but we don’t seem to have the officialdom in the Association that can keep pace with it and to bring the professionalism that is required.”

Monday, December 7

Hickey criticised

8.45am

After appearing on RTÉ's Morning Ireland programme, LGFA president Marie Hickey is criticised for insisting that Galway would have had more time to warm-up "had they not spent so much time in the dressing-room".

Hickey spoke of her belief that the LGFA were “doing something brilliant” by availing of Croke Park at short notice while she confirmed that they didn’t ask the GAA to consider a slight time delay to the SFC semi-final to accommodate Cork and Galway.

"Our priority was player welfare, to get the game played. And we actually thought that we were doing something brilliant by getting the game into Croke Park,” Hickey said.

11.00

"It is a punch in the guts'

Galway defender Sinéad Burke reacts to Hickey's comments about the time which they spent in the dressing room before throw-in on RTÉ's Today with Claire Byrne programme and describes them as "a punch in the guts".

Burke also labels the LGFA's failure to request a later throw-in from the GAA as a "killer blow" with this regrettable saga set to drag on over the coming days.

