Twists and turns on league road

This is an exciting time with the return of the Lidl Ladies’ National Football League. It’s the 43rd year of this competition and I have been looking forward to it for some time. I’m sure I’m not the only one.

For many, the Women’s AFL has filled a void, but I’m afraid it’s a sport I don’t enjoy watching. I tuned in again this season because of the Irish representation and their domination of the league, but I didn’t return after the first Saturday. Social media updates constitute an adequate amount of AFL for me so I’ve been counting the days to this weekend.

There will be debuts for many who will be filled in equal measure with excitement and nerves. Having survived the dreaded pre-season through the bleak winter months, more experienced players will be happy to get back on the pitch, while others still might remain undecided on whether or not to commit to a championship season, having been given the league off to allow them time and space to consider their futures.

At least we can look forward to a more ‘normal’ season — we hope. Last year Covid put huge pressure on sporting bodies, causing many competitions to be severely disrupted. Credit to the LGFA, however, as they managed to play a condensed league over a five-week period throughout May and June. It culminated in Dublin defeating Cork in what was the first ever final to be played in Croke Park.

Throughout the country the majority of players and management were happy with the shortened season, welcoming a game almost every weekend. The league and championship season this year will last almost six months, concluding with the All-Ireland final on July 31.

A management team’s approach to the league can differ, but they tend to use it to gain as many wins and look at as many players as possible. Donegal manager Maxi Curran, though, has been quite open about his approach to the league this year.

“The league has no bearing on the championship as it’s five months away,” he said. “There’s no value for us in the league. I just feel indifferent about it; the timing could have been a bit tighter between it and championship, which would have meant a purpose to it. Last year was great, games every week over a shorter period of time and it was real preparation for the championship. That’s not the case at all this year. Why not start the league later?”

A common theme down through all the divisions is a repeat of last season’s fixtures. Division 1A is the same — with Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Westmeath and 1B has one change with All-Ireland champions Meath taking the place of relegated Tipperary.

Ronan Murphy’s Armagh find themselves in an identical group to last year, alongside Cavan, Monaghan and Tyrone. They faced the same teams in the Ulster championship in 2021 and they also faced Cavan and Monaghan in their All-Ireland championship group. Murphy finds it difficult to measure progress when playing the same teams competitively and had hoped for a return to an eight-team division. “It gives you a chance to look at yourselves and other teams up close when it’s an eight-team league,” he said. “Hopefully going forward they [LGFA] will look at the whole structure and a possible return to a full division.”

Murphy believes it’s more difficult to gain promotion to Division 1 than to stay there due to one and not two teams being relegated and promoted annually.

Armagh have frustratingly been languishing in Division 2 since 2018 and while Murphy accepts it he still feels this year’s format of a group of four makes promotion almost impossible.

“If you lose one game your safety net goes, you have probably lost your chance for promotion if you lose your first game. If key players are injured, where does that leave you? That’s the cards you’re dealt and you do the best you can as everyone’s in the same boat.”

Counties are often left understrength for the league due to player unavailability. Injuries, Covid-related absences and college football commitments play a significant part in team selection and numbers at training. If a manager gets through the league unscathed, they are well on their way to a season that can be defined as successful.

Both Curran and Murphy share the same sentiment that the O’Connor Cup and the other HEC competitions should be played outside of the league fixtures. The Armagh boss has concerns around player welfare due to an onslaught of condensed fixtures.

“I have eight girls on the Queen’s panel, big players,” he says. “They will have three games in a week now, so it’s very difficult to look after them, avoid injuries and stay competitive. There is plenty of time to play college football before the league starts.”

Curran would also like to see college football played early in the year. “Play O’Connor [Cup] in January or February and have it finished before the league starts, or there’s plenty of time to delay the league so players aren’t faced with multiple commitments.”

While the format of the league might pose some frustrations for managers there is no doubt it will be entertaining for the fans. The new season brings with it a wonderful sense of anticipation.

Galway parted ways with their manager Gerry Fahy a month ago so their preparations can’t have been ideal. I am intrigued to see how Meath will carry the champions’ tag and if their management has made the decision to alter their style of play.

Dublin will be driven, provoked not only by the defeat they suffered in the championship final but also the manner in which they were dominated from start to finish. Shane Ronayne has been waiting for the Cork job for years, he will be eager for instant success and no doubt a league title is a target.

The chasing pack and all the teams throughout the divisions will also have their own aspirations and I look forward to all the twists and turns that lie ahead. The league has acted as either the beginning of an era or a burial ground for many players and managers over the years. I expect 2022 to be no different.

Division 1A

Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Westmeath

Player to watch: Hannah Noone (Galway). Captained her county to

All-Ireland success at under 16, was a standout performer at minor and recently won the club championship with Kilkerrin-Clonberne, dominating in midfield. A natural leader, athletic and powerful, her versatility will be a huge asset, they just have to find the right position for her for maximum impact.

1A winner: Donegal

1A runner-up: Galway

Relegation: Westmeath

Division 1B

Cork, Dublin, Meath, Waterford,

Player to watch: Jennifer Dunne (Dublin). Top quality attacking midfielder who will see herself shouldering more responsibility in this campaign as Dublin will again be without a number of influential players around the middle, such as Sinéad Goldrick and Lauren Magee, who are stamping their authority on the AFL. Dunne has improved with every season and will be highly motivated to ensure Dublin get back to the top.

1B winner: Dublin

1B runner-up: Cork

Relegation: Waterford

Division 1 champions: Cork



Division 2A

Clare, Kerry, Tipperary, Laois

Player to watch: Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Kerry). One of the most skillful players in the country, and a joy to watch. Louise has been shouldering the majority of the responsibility for this Kerry team over the last number of years all over the pitch. As vice-captain in 2022 so even more pressure will be on the Ballyferriter attacker in what will be her 14th season in a Kerry jersey.

2A winner: Kerry

2A runner-up: Clare

Relegation: Laois

Division 2B

Armagh, Cavan, Monaghan, Tyrone

Player to watch: Aimee Mackin (Armagh). She has been one of the top three players in the country although last year, she had a poor league campaign by her own high standards. Missing out on an All Star in 2021 caused ructions on social media and beyond. She is not to be missed in 2022.

2B winner: Armagh

2B runner-up: Monaghan

Relegation: Tyrone

Division 2 champions: Armagh



Division 3A

Louth, Down, Roscommon, Sligo

Player to watch: Jennifer Higgins (Roscommon). Capable of playing at

full-forward or around the middle she is a key asset to Roscommon. A model inter-county ‘professional’, her drive and dedication towards continuous improvement makes her a standout player in the division.

3A winner: Roscommon

3A runner-up: Down

Relegation: Louth

Division 3B

Wexford, Kildare, Wicklow, Longford

Player to watch: Lauren Murtagh (Kildare). The lightning quick attacking wing-back had an impressive 2021 with Kildare narrowly missing out on promotion to Division 2. Playing college football with UCD will give her an edge in the division and her performances will be key to Kildare’s fortunes this season.

3B winner: Kildare

3B runner-up: Wexford

Relegation: Wicklow

Division 3 champions: Roscommon

Division 4A

Antrim, Derry, Fermanagh, Leitrim

Player to watch: Michelle Guckian (Leitrim). The classy attacker can kick off either side, is razor sharp on frees and will be a handful for the teams in Division 4A. Having spent most of her Leitrim career in goals it is easy to understand why they struggled with scores during that period.

4A winner: Leitrim

4A runner-up: Fermanagh

Division 4B

London, Carlow, Offaly, Limerick

Player to watch: Roisín Ennis (Offaly). Leinster Post Primary Schools Player of the Year in 2020 and All-Ireland club intermediate winner with Naomh Ciarán in 2019. An athletic defender, while only 20 she has quickly matured into a natural leader and will be a key part of this Offaly team who will be aiming to win the division.

4B winner: Offaly

4B runner-up: London

Division 4 champions: Fermanagh