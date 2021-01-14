Tributes paid following the death of Cork GAA legend Eamonn Ryan

Cork GAA is mourning the death of Eamonn Ryan who guided the county's ladies football team through a remarkable run of success over the previous two decades.

Cork won 10 All-Ireland titles in 11 years from 2005 to 2015 when he was in charge, a run only broken by Dublin in 2010. In that time they also won nine league titles.

Cork LGFA said the legendary manager had "passed on to his eternal rest this afternoon after an illness bravely fought."

Under his guidance, Cork ladies became one of the most GAA dominant teams ever.

Ryan left his position as ladies manager in 2015 and became a selector with the male senior footballers under manager Peadar Healy in 2016.

Ladies Gaelic Football Association president Marie Hickey paid tribute to one of the giants of the ladies' game.

"Eamonn had a unique bond with the players he worked alongside, who all speak of his influence in glowing terms," he said.

"Many of us in the LGFA also had the opportunity to get to know Eamonn on a personal level over the course of many years. He joined us on TG4 All Star tours abroad and he was such a personable character, and engaging company.



"I am deeply saddened to learn of Eamonn’s passing and he leaves behind an incredible legacy."

