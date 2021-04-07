Training in Covid: Time away from the pitch can be used to hone other crucial areas

When it comes to reviewing a team’s own performance, thoroughness is in the eye of the beholder.

Michael Moyles recalls Crossmolina’s heyday. All-Ireland club champions in 2001, they considered themselves very much at the sharper edge of game analysis for the time.

“The first thing the club did was video all their games,” recalls the recently-appointed Mayo ladies football manager. “Then we used to go back to the pub and watch them afterwards.”

Now?

Among the 14-person backroom team Moyles has assembled (which includes former Mayo men’s players Ger Cafferkey, Evan Regan, Austin O’Malley and Mícheal Schlingermann) is Paul Jennings, a dedicated game and video analysis specialist.

It’s an area Moyles has zoned in on since his appointment in late January for the simple reason that time, unlike physical interaction, was amply available.

To date, most of these type of game analysis sessions have been done with the squad as a group – albeit remotely.

Moments in matches are highlighted. Mistakes, in particular, coldly analysed.

But key to advancing this area of Mayo’s development is ‘iSportAnalysis’, a programme utilised by the team.

It’s streamlined. Games are uploaded to the site. Each play is tagged and coded depending on the outcome. Stats are automatically generated and are interactive.

Players can, in their own time and comfort, instantly find the clips relevant to them. As a method of learning from previous games, it’s easily more efficient than watching a video back in the pub.

“He can see who is logging in and who’s not,” Moyles explains. “In his time, Paul has worked with a good few teams. He has said that he has never gotten 100pc out of every panel, where every player had logged in and watched their personalised analysis.

“So we said we would be the first team to do that. These are the habits we talk about. They improve you and enhance you as a player.”

Moyles previously coached the Mayo ladies side in 2015. He was the Mayo men’s junior manager in 2013 and coached Knockmore, reigning county senior champions, to the Division 1 title in 2019.

In 2012, he took charge of Crossmolina and worked with the Leitrim seniors in 2017 and ’18.

“For the initial process of the job, I assembled a good backroom team of very professional people who are good at what they do.

“Then we started and picked a panel from scratch.

“The selectors were sick of me, to be honest, after the first two weeks. Because every evening we were on, going through lists and lists and lists.

“Once we had that compiled, we had an initial meeting with the players.

“And it has taken off from there. But there is a good management team there. Everyone has their own specific role and their responsibility within that.

“So we’re basing that on having a four-week window once we start training together before we play a match. And everything we do is geared towards that. We just want to be prepared for that.”

There was one very obvious impediment to his management team actually imparting any of their vast and varied collective knowledge – lockdown.

Planning and preparing only takes so much time out of your week. Constant contact with players can wear thin. Hence the focus on game analysis.

“My experience of managing teams is, you could be three years trying to do what we have managed to get done in the last eight weeks,” Moyles outlines.

“Because usually you’re on the pitch. You’re constantly on the pitch. That’s where footballers want to be.

“Whereas now we’ve had guest speakers talk to the players. We’ve done a lot of game analysis. We’ve made great progress in strength and conditioning.

“They have three or four sessions a week. So they’re busy. And then, once a week, we’d meet them and go through some game analysis.”

If anything, the recent and necessary emphasis on this part of Mayo’s preparation has convinced Moyles of its value.

Tailored reviews are a recent trend in Gaelic games. And, generally, players undertake to do them away from the group, eating into their spare time and often feeling more of a chore than a valuable use of part of their day.

“In the normal course of events, yeah, you could have a meeting or a tactical session with a team. But then you’re usually on the pitch for four or five sessions in a row,” Moyles explains.

“So it’s about using this time as productively as possible. And even if you’re not on the pitch, there’s plenty to be doing.

“Again, it’s a whole new panel. So some of the players weren’t involved in the games we’re looking back through.

“But we’re trying to get them all to build as players, in terms of tactical and technical knowledge and injury prevention.

“These are all areas that you can improve, where each personal improvement will make a massive difference to each player’s overall game. And there is lots of time and scope to improving that at the moment.

“It makes it easier for us as coaches to be able to say to the players: the reason we’re working on this is that clip we identified last week.

He adds: “We’re hoping that when we go on to the field, it will make everything make more sense to the players.

“They’ll know why they’re doing what they’re doing.