Training in Covid: Time away from the pitch can be used to hone other crucial areas

In part three of a four-part series, Mayo ladies manager Michael Moyles explains how restrictions are no barrier to improvement

Mayo ladies football manager Michael Moyles. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Mayo ladies football manager Michael Moyles. Photo: Sportsfile

Conor McKeon

When it comes to reviewing a team’s own performance, thoroughness is in the eye of the beholder.

Michael Moyles recalls Crossmolina’s heyday. All-Ireland club champions in 2001, they considered themselves very much at the sharper edge of game analysis for the time.

