Tipperary fail to break Meath’s Wall of resistance

Meath survived a stern third-quarter test but passed with flying colours to advance to the knock-out stages of the championship with an impressive victory over Tipperary in Portlaoise.

Leading by 0-12 to 0-4 at half-time, Meath were pegged back to five points by Tipperary, but a wonder goal from Vikki Wall settled Eamonn Murray’s charges and they pulled clear in the closing stages.

Victory means Meath will face either Mayo or Armagh in the quarter-final, while Tipperary face a nervy relegation play-off.

Meath started in blistering fashion and were off the mark within seconds with Emma Duggan opening the scoring and Royals would not relent in the first half.

Tipperary upped the tempo when play resumed and when Anna Rose Kennedy lofted over a super point to make it 0-12 to 0-7, Tipp had Meath concerned.

However, Wall’s stunning goal refocused Meath allowing them to see out the game.

Scorers –

Meath - V Wall 1-2, E Duggan 0-5 (1f), S Grimes 0-3 (2f), N O’Sullivan 0-3, A Cleary 0-2, O Lally, M Thynne, A Leahy 0-1 each.

Tipperary - A McGuigan 0-3 (3f), O O’Dwyer, A Fennessy, C O’Dwyer, A R Kennedy 0-1 each

TEAMS –

MEATH – M McGuirk; E Troy, MK Lynch, K Newe; S Ennis, A Leahy, O Lally; A Cleary, M O’Shaughnessy; V Wall, O Byrne, N O’Sullivan; S Grimes, E Duggan, B Lynch. Subs: M Thynne for Byrne (44), N Gallogly for Leahy (51), S Melia for Lally (56), E White for B Lynch (59), M Byrne for O’Sullivan (59).

TIPPERARY – L Fitzpatrick; L Nagle, M Curley, E Cronin; L Spillane, C Kennedy, E Kelly; AR Kennedy, O O’Dwyer; C O’Dwyer, A Fennessy, L Dillon; R Howard, N Hayes, A McGuigan. Subs: E Moore for Nagle (h-t), A O’Shea for Dillon (h-t), E Carroll for C O’Dwyer (42), R Daly for Fennessy (58).

Ref – B Redmond (Wexford).




