Tipperary duo Aishling Moloney and Anna Rose Kennedy off to Oz to join Geelong
Colm Keys
Two more ladies footballers have been recruited to AFLW ahead of today's deadline with Geelong signing Tipperary duo Aishling Moloney and Anna Rose Kennedy.
