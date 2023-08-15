‘This is the one I was going after’ – Hannah Tyrrell savours All-Ireland success

Dublin's Hannah Tyrrell scores one of her 0-8 (4f) haul during the first half against Kerry. Photo: John Sheridan/Sportsfile

Dublin's Hannah Tyrrell and her daugher Aoife, age 7 weeks, and Kerry's Louise Galvin with her son Florian Walsh, age 16 months, after Sunday's TG4 LGFA All-Ireland SFC final at at Croke Park. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

She has scaled the heights across several different codes but there was no hiding the fact that All-Ireland success with Dublin was what Hannah Tyrrell wanted most.

Her sporting CV is extraordinary having landed a Six Nations and a Triple Crown with the Irish rugby squad – as well as playing in a World Cup – while she also bagged soccer success with an FAI Cup triumph for St Catherine’s.

Having initially lined out as a goalkeeper for Dublin in the 2014 league she returned, following her rugby commitments, for the 2021 season as they sought a five-in-a-row but two barren years made their All-Ireland final victory over Kerry all the sweeter. It also puts Tyrrell in rare air of having excelled across three different codes but getting her hands on the Brendan Martin Cup ranks highest of her glittering feats.

“It’s absolutely at the top. It’s something I’ve been dreaming about for a very, very long time. Worked so hard to get ... obviously all the other things I’ve achieved are phenomenal, but this was the one I was going after,” a delighted Tyrrell said.

“It’s pretty common knowledge that this is something that I’ve been chasing for a very long time. Gaelic football has always been the sport that I’ve been drawn towards and my dream was to get back into a Dublin jersey and get that All-Ireland.”

To do so at 33 and win Player of the Match after a sensational first-half display was made all the better by having her seven-week-old daughter Aoife present at the final whistle.

The battle for sports photo of the year may already be over with the pair captured together on the Croke Park sod in the aftermath of a success that was fuelled by the pain of defeat.

“Obviously 2021 and 2022 were very disappointing for us as a team and we just knew we wanted to come out and perform. That was a big thing, we weren’t thinking about winning, we were thinking about performing,” she said.

“We have a really cohesive group and we did that and it really showed in our performance. It probably hit me with about two minutes to go that this was probably going to be it and memories of 2021 were banished fairly quickly.”

Dublin boss Mick Bohan spoke of some dark times last winter when All-Ireland success didn’t appear to be on their radar but they turned things around in remarkable fashion. “I’m not going to go into details but there were some really tough moments in that October, November period. We had lost a lot of players, things weren’t going the right way for us,” Tyrrell said.

“We were very unhappy about a lot of things but we came together, management got things spot on, players put in the work and everybody, all 50 people within our squad and management team, just managed to make it work and it’s all come to fruition.”

Having being dumped out by Donegal at the quarter-final stage last year, Tyrrell is in no doubt about their turning point.

“I think the Donegal win (in the last eight) was a big one,” said the Na Fianna attacker, who fired 0-8 (4f). “It’s great to win the Leinster final but Donegal had been looming over us from last year.

“Once we got that over the line, and so comprehensively, we knew we had something special here and we still had another gear to go.” That extra gear came on the game’s biggest occasion and there was a great contrast between the youngest member of the Dublin football family and long-serving attacker Sinéad Aherne, who picked up her sixth Celtic Cross.

“I don’t know how much of the game Aoife saw, but she was there. I got her in the cup and we’ve some amazing memories created that I’ll be able to look back on with her. Hopefully she’ll be able to achieve something similar down the line,” Tyrrell said before moving onto Aherne.

Dublin's Hannah Tyrrell and her seven-week old daughter Aoife celebrate with the Brendan Martin Cup. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

“We will never see the likes of a player of Sinéad Aherne’s calibre, both on and off the pitch; her leadership, the quality, the skill set that she has, she’s brought so much to this team in a time where we probably really needed that experience.

“She didn’t come back in expecting game-time or minutes, she wanted to put in that leadership off the pitch. It’s great for her to get on ... she is the greatest Dublin footballer we’ve ever seen.”