'They never once said the word 'sorry'' - Galway unsatisfied by LGFA response to handling of Croke Park clash

Action from last Sunday's TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship semi-final between Cork and Galway at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

The Galway senior squad has been left unsatisfied with a response from the Ladies Gaelic Football Association over the 11th hour time and venue switch for last Sunday’s TG4 All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Cork.

The Tribeswomen won't be making any public statement just yet as they fully process the letter received from the LGFA, but they insist all they were seeking was a simple "sorry" from their Association.

Galway lost to Cork by 2-17 to 0-13, but what really left them devastated was the chaos that ensued after the game was moved from a frozen Parnell Park to Croke Park.

Even more crucially, with HQ hosting the men's semi-final at 3.30, the throw-in time was originally brought forward by half-an-hour to 1pm – the game eventually got under way at around 1.10pm.

Galway manager Tim Rabbitt subsequently said he regretted not walking off the pitch after being told by officials that they had "six minutes to warm up."

There followed a Morning Ireland interview with LGFA president Marie Hickey, which drew stinging criticism after she suggested Galway would have had more time to warm-up "had they not spent so much time in the dressing-room."

Hickey spoke of her belief that the LGFA were "doing something brilliant" by availing of Croke Park at short notice – and confirmed that they didn't ask the GAA to consider a time delay to the Mayo-Tipperary men's game.

Arising from the controversy, the Galway panel wrote to the LGFA and have since received a response.

"Communication and acknowledgement was received alright, but fell short of the fully apology that we felt was owing to the team," a message from the panel outlined.

They added that the "most important thing is that actual, proactive steps are taken now to ensure this doesn’t happen to any more players in the future."

A panel source told the Independent.ie: "With the whole situation, we nearly would have got past the whole craic with the venue until the president came out and said those ridiculous words about the dressing-room time. It was the ultimate kick in the teeth, to be honest.

"As regards the letter back, they acknowledged that there were decisions made and probably wrongly done so, but never actually once said the word 'sorry' – and that's all we were looking for.

"We were a full 12 months' training and it came down to that – and now it's gone. It's just gone," the player concluded.

