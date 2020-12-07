'They had the opportunity to get onto the pitch earlier' - LGFA President shrugs off criticism from Galway camp

THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association has staunchly defended its handling of the 11th hour venue switch for yesterday’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final.

But an RTÉ Radio interview given by LGFA president Marie Hickey is likely to further inflame the two counties involved, Galway and Cork, who were already fuming over the circumstances of the move from an unplayable Parnell Park to Croke Park, which the throw-in time brought forward by half-an-hour.

Hickey also implied that Galway were at least partially culpable for the rushed nature of their warm-up, claiming they could have taken to the pitch earlier “had they not spent so much time in the dressing-room.”

Galway manager Tim Rabbitt had earlier told Morning Ireland that he regretted not walking off the pitch after being told by LGFA officials that they had “six minutes to warm up.”

"I don’t want it to sound like sour grapes but that’s the time we should have taken a stand. We should have just walked off the field. We shouldn’t have continued on until we had a sufficient warm-up in place,” said Rabbitt, claiming that “the disrespect that was shown once we hit Croke Park was completely unacceptable."

Hickey, for her part, asserted that they believed they were “doing something brilliant” by getting the game moved from a frozen Parnell Park to GAA Headquarters.

She confirmed that they didn’t ask the GAA to consider even a slight time delay to the senior men’s semi-final between Mayo and Tipperary, which proceeded as originally scheduled at 3.30.

Instead, after initially being told to be start at 1pm, the women’s semi-final went ahead at 1.10pm, 20 minutes earlier than the original throw-in time. And that, quite clearly, has caused the greatest source of understandable ire from Galway (who ultimately lost by 2-17 to 0-13) but also Cork (who now face Dublin in the final).

Expanding on the decision to switch venue with an earlier start, Hickey outlined: "It was a very difficult situation that we found ourselves in yesterday. The bottom line was, do we cancel the game completely, or do we try to refix it for another venue?

"And obviously the time-frame was very short to make that decision. When the two managers were contacted around 11am in the morning, they were both happy to play it in Croke Park.

“As far as we were concerned, we had got great co-operation from the GAA to get our fixture put in Croke Park, which is a venue that every player wants to play in.”

When it was suggested that the change of time was actually the big issue, with Galway given so little time to warm up, the LGFA chief replied: "Galway arrived to Croke Park at 12.30 on their buses, and they then proceeded to the dressing-room. They spent quite a bit of time in the dressing-room and then emerged out onto the pitch. They would have had the opportunity to get out onto the pitch earlier had they not spent so much time in the dressing-room.”

When pressed on whether this meant it was Galway’s fault, Hickey responded: "I said that they could have been out on the pitch earlier. Obviously the time scheduling was tight, and obviously it was a difficulty for us on the day to get the game in there in the first place. There’s no winners or losers in this, unfortunately.

"Our priority was player welfare, to get the game played. And we actually thought that we were doing something brilliant by getting the game into Croke Park.”

She defended the decision to go with an earlier 1pm throw-in on the grounds that the game “needed to have a result on the day”, so additional time had to be allowed for the possibility of extra-time and ultimately a points shootout if the sides couldn’t be separated.

Asked if the men’s semi-final could have been pushed back, Hickey cited the “huge difficulties” this would have caused the GAA over rescheduling a live TV match.

Responding to the inevitable follow-up question, whether the LGFA had asked if it was possible to push back the men’s game, she said: “Well no, to be honest, we didn’t because we were so delighted to be getting in there in the first place, we just went with it and, you know, thought that this was brilliant to be getting in to play the game in Croke Park.”

Hickey maintained that the level of co-operation between the GAA and LGFA has “never been closer”, pointing out that they have been given access to county grounds for all inter-county games in this year’s championship.

Responding to a question on whether the men’s game would be treated in the same fashion, the president countered: “It’s very hard to make that comparison. We’re not comparing like with like in a lot of ways. The facilities are at the disposal of the GAA for their scheduling, whatever way they want to do it. We, however, don’t have that luxury and we’re very grateful to them for their co-operation.

“There is a huge amount of work going on and a huge amount of co-operation going on between the two bodies but, it’s when a glitch like this happens, people start pointing fingers and you don’t see the full picture that goes on for the whole of the rest of the year.”

Online Editors