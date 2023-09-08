‘The future is bright for Dublin... we’d love to see Mick Bohan stay on’ – Lauren Magee

Lauren Magee is hopeful Mick Bohan will remain at the helm of the Dublin ladies footballers, but admits she has “no clue” if he will return.

Last month Magee picked up a fifth All-Ireland medal and each of those Celtic Crosses have come under the tutelage of Bohan, who has now put down seven seasons in charge of the Dubs in his second stint.

“I actually have no clue,” Magee replied when asked if Bohan would be in charge of Dublin in 2024. “It’s been seven years and I’ve been on the panel eight years, which just doesn’t feel like that. I actually don’t know.

"He’s given so much to Dublin. We’ve obviously been so successful under him. He’s immense. Whatever he decides to do, everyone will be happy. Obviously we’d still love to see him involved but it’s such a big commitment and he obviously has his own family and different things as well, so it will be interesting to see.”

And Magee admits that the ease at which some of their new faces took to championship football caught her off guard.

“At the start of this year I wouldn’t have said that. You were a bit sceptical when you don’t know the girls and different things like that. But some of the girls coming through that would have started (this year), the two Niamhs, Niamh Crowley and Niamh Donlon... it’s like when you first start, you have no fear, you might have heard about certain players you’re going to play against but you don’t really know them.

“The older you get, the more fear you get, the more you know about this, this and this of a person, their strengths and stuff, so you’re worried going into a match.

“When you have the younger girls coming in, they bring that fearless streak. They definitely drove the standards.”

Dublin secured the Brendan Martin Cup by beating Kerry in Croke Park but she revealed that it was a league defeat to the same opposition in Parnell Park that gave them hope that their new-look side could compete at the highest level.

“At the start of the year there was about 16 new players, and at the end it was 14 around the All-Ireland final day,” she said.

“So at the start you don’t know what you are getting into. You become one of the senior players. Although I’m there since 2016, you had the likes of Sinéad Aherne and Lyndsey Davey. I know Sinéad came back into it, but you had Niamh McEvoy and all those figures ahead of you.

“So you had to be the one to step up more, be the leader and be more vocal. And at the start with the girls coming in were they buying into the standards, were they doing this, this and that?

"It took a while. Some of the girls came straight from minor and different set-ups over the years or might not have played county level, but once I think it started clicking we knew.

“I think although we lost to Kerry in Parnell Park in the first round, I think we knew that day we were in a good space and we had a lot to improve on, but we were going in the right direction.”